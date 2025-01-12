Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I love a locked room mystery, but put that room on a train mired in a snowstorm and you’ve got a classic. Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is the perfect mix of fascinating plot and exciting twists and turns. Even when you know the final reveal it still entertains. Ken Ludwig’s adaptation is particularly excellent; tightening the story, dropping clues in every scene, and pulling the audience in quickly.



In the opening moments an eerie voice over adds a layer of creepy intimacy to the story. It sets the stage for the mystery that’s about to unfold. The real kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby provided the inspiration for this mystery, which gives it an added gravitas. Once we are on the train, the sets are beautiful. The bar car is particularly splendid and William Mohoney’s design uses space well with a turntable and an additional set on a balcony.



The cast is full of Beef & Boards favorites like Eddie Curry, Suzanne Stark, Devan Mathias, Scott Greenwell, and Ben Asaykwee. The characters are intentionally campy and it’s relevant to the plot as we move things along. Andrew Kindig is the infamous quirky detective: Hercule Poirot. His take on the character matches the tone of this production with more bluster than calm reflection. Bailey Blaise is memorable as the dignified passenger Countess Andrenyi, a lovely doctor helping Poirot with the case.



Some scenes are played up for laughs with physical comedy leading the way. It lightens the serious tone of the murder mystery, but the plot is good enough that it can stand alone without the slapstick. The moments with morally gray questions and reflections have a much deeper impact.

The play hits its stride as the clues start clicking together in the second act. The show’s farcical first half works because the second sticks the landing. Agatha Christie was the master of the big reveal, and this is one of her best. It all comes together beautifully in the final moments.

This show is selling out incredibly fast. If you miss your chance to see it, don’t forget there are a total of five debut shows at Beef & Boards for the first time this year. Plenty of choices for your next outing. The smash Broadway hit Jersey Boys opens on Valentine’s Day in just a month.



Don't Miss the Show

Performances: Murder on the Orient Express runs until Feb. 9th.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $57 to $85 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Up next at Beef & Boards is Jersey Boys opening Feb. 14th.



NOTE: This production includes the use of weaponry, the sound of gunshots, and visuals of blood.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards

