Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Sings at Beef & Boards

I had the absolute pleasure of attending Million Dollar Quartet at Beef & Boards, and I can't recommend it highly enough! From the moment the lights dimmed, I was transported back to that legendary day in 1956 when four rock 'n' roll legends came together for an impromptu jam session at Sun Records. This show is an electrifying celebration of music history, and the talented cast absolutely nails it!

Carl Perkins, portrayed by the incredibly gifted actor (Cody Craven), truly embodied the essence of the "King of Rockabilly." His guitar skills were phenomenal, and every riff and note he played was spot on. You could feel his passion and dedication to the music, and his rendition of "Blue Suede Shoes" brought the house down!

Johnny Cash was brought to life with such authenticity that I felt like I was watching the real Man in Black. The actor's (Sam C. Jones) deep, resonant voice captured the soul of Cash's music, and his performances of "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line" were hauntingly beautiful. He had that signature calm, cool demeanor, and his chemistry with the other performers was fantastic.

Jerry Lee Lewis was an absolute firecracker on stage! The actor behind the "Great Balls of Fire" (Brian Michael Henry) was pure dynamite—full of energy, charisma, and wicked piano skills. He brought a wild and infectious energy to the show that had the audience clapping, laughing, and tapping their feet the entire time. His performance was a real highlight, leaving everyone in awe of his talent and showmanship.

And then there's Elvis Presley—the King himself! The actor playing Elvis (Jesse Plourde) captured every nuance of the young, magnetic superstar. From his smoldering voice to his iconic dance moves, he was the embodiment of Elvis. His performances of "Hound Dog" and "That's All Right" were nothing short of sensational, and you could feel the excitement and adoration from the audience every time he took the stage.

The chemistry between these four performers was electric, and their harmonies were pitch-perfect. The band that supported them was equally impressive, providing a rock-solid backbone to each song and adding to the authenticity of the experience.

The intimate setting of Beef & Boards made the show even more special, as it felt like we were right there in Sun Studio witnessing history being made. The production quality, from the set design to the costumes, was top-notch, transporting us back to the golden era of rock 'n' roll.

If you have the chance to see Million Dollar Quartet at Beef & Boards, don't miss it! This show is a must-see for any music lover or anyone who appreciates incredible talent and a fantastic night out. Bravo to the entire cast and crew for delivering such a memorable and exhilarating performance!

Comments