Review: MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN at Indiana Repertory Theatre

Do you think you know the story of Frankenstein? Do you picture a green-skinned creature with bolts in his neck? The true story is less about the monster than it is about its creator and this adaptation looks closely at the writer behind the story. It's a tale of man's hubris and catastrophic guilt and how very human those things are.



In this Indiana Repertory Theatre production, a cast of five makes up a group of young artists sharing their invented gothic tales on a stormy night. They then double as the characters in the story as it unfolds. They work well together, slipping easily between their respective roles. Mary Shelley, the writer who poured her own grief into the tragedy of Frankenstein is played beautifully by Rebecca Marie Hurd. Telling the story from her point of view turns it into a powerful mirror of her pain and brilliance.



Hurd is the heart of the story even when not on stage. It's her struggle to search for "life in the living and not in the dead" that's so poignantly captured by the quest of Dr. Frankenstein (Ty Fanning). Andrea San Miguel is a rockstar, tackling her deeply varied roles with playful humor in one moment and gravitas in the next. Nate Santana's Lord Byron provides moments of levity with his lascivious teasing. Terry Bell rounds things out as the loyalest of friends.



The set is a revelation in light and sound thanks to Melanie Chen Cole (music and sound design) and Michael Klaers (lighting designer). The play uses projection, designed by Miko Simmons, to a beautiful effect, enhancing rather than distracting from the story. Backdrops become the Swiss Alps, a creaking ship, a laboratory, an arctic expedition, a graveyard, and a lightning storm, all adding to the atmosphere. The projection also allows for quick transitions between scenes, avoiding clunky set changes and keeping the plot moving forward at a steady pace. It doesn't hinder the heartfelt conversations between characters, and the production finds a good balance between big dramatic scenes and capturing the true depth of emotion in connections.



The show is a study of life, death, morality, and priorities. It's also deliciously eerie, just in time for the fall season. Come for the incredible production and excellent acting, but leave with some big ideas to think about.



Don't Miss the Show

The Indiana Repertory Theatre is located at 140 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, one-half block west of the Circle Center Mall between northbound Illinois St. and southbound Capitol Ave. " Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" runs until Oct.14th on IRT's Main Stage. Run Time is appx. 2 hours including a 15-minute intermission. Times for performances can be found at www.irtlive.com or by calling the IRT box office at (317) 635-5252. To purchase tickets call (317) 635-5252 or order online at the link below.



Photos Courtesy of the Indiana Repertory Theatre