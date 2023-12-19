Review: MATILDA at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Roald Dahl is famous for writing beloved, if unconventional, characters. From Willy Wonka to the BFG, his creations have captivated hearts for decades. Readers connected with them so deeply because Dahl understood that life often didn’t go as planned. You might not have kind parents or enough money, but there is still magic in the world. The musical version of his novel Matilda stays true to that spirit. It’s not a children’s story with a tiny hiccup, the stakes are high. Cruel adults are controlling Matilda’s world and that tiny little bookworm is the only one who can fix it.



Constellation Stage & Screen is producing the show in Bloomington at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. The century-old icon is a gorgeous place to see any show. There is an orchestra in the front portion of the stage. The live music is excellent, but it’s hard to hear some of the lyrics during larger numbers. Voices are sometimes drowned out by the score.



The huge cast brings great energy to the production. Kate Galvin’s direction makes the big choreographed number fun but doesn’t neglect the quiet scenes where we get to know the meat of the story. Miss Trunchbull is perfectly cast. Amy Jo Jackson towers over the children with a menacing glare. She is deliciously evil as the headmistress and Emily Davis is the ying to her yang as the timid and loving Miss Honey.



The creative set design by Britton Mauk works wonderfully. A rolling bed turns into a library desk. Beautiful bookshelves become the gates of the school. It transitions seamlessly, keeping the focus firmly on the plot. Matilda is quirky and precocious. It’s not a light story and the title character needs some gravitas and maturity. Noey Kroethe played the role during the production I saw and she wore that mantle well on her serious face.



Matilda is an entertaining show, but the message at its heart is the transformative power of finding love and connection. And that's just about perfect for the holiday season.



Performances: Constellation Stage & Screen's production of Matilda runs until Dec. 31st at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater (144 E Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington, Ind.) To purchase tickets call (812-336-9300) between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. or visit: seeconstellation.org/events/



Photos courtesy of Constellation Stage & Screen