Review: THE MINUTES at American Lives Theatre

ALT Presents The Minutes at the Phoenix

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall Photo 3 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall
David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University Photo 4 David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University

Review: THE MINUTES at American Lives Theatre

Welcome to Big Cherry where the dedicated city council members are ready and waiting to plan the annual heritage festival. The American Lives Theatre production of Tracy Letts’ one-act play “The Minutes” is on stage now at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. 

The show has a slow start as the meeting we’re watching is almost too realistic. It hits close to home if you’ve ever attended small-town meetings with petty conflicts and private grievances. It took me back to my years as a daily reporter covering the board of zoning appeals, and town councils. 

Robert’s Rules of Order go out the window when blood begins to boil. When Charles Goad (Mr. Carp) appears the plot kicks into high gear. His role looms large in the story even before he arrives. As the catalyst for the action, he’s perfect, both passionate and sincere. Up until that point, it feels a bit like an awkward waiting game as Mr. Peel (Josh Ramsey) sits on the sidelines desperate for answers.

Ramsey plays Peel with an earnest, bewildered aire reminiscent of Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Stephen Roger Kitts II is also excellent as the exasperated mayor and Scot Greenwell adds a layer of simmering disenchantment as Mr. Hanratty. 

The stodgy claustrophobic feel of the first half of the show is intentional and director Christ Saunders handles it beautifully. We are meant to be just as frustrated as Mr. Peel at the red tape and wheel spinning of the committee. We are meant to grow more curious and desperate to understand what happened at the previous meeting. When the truth is revealed it’s as satisfying as it is horrifying. The dark comedy is a disturbingly accurate representation of our country right now. 

Don't Miss the Show

For more information about American Lives Theatre, visit americanlivestheatre.org. For tickets visit: phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets

Performances: The show runs until May 28th at the Phoenix Theatre, 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

 Photos Courtesy of Indy Ghost Ligh




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Announces Auditions For Young Performers Photo
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Announces Auditions For Young Performers

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is holding auditions for young performers for its upcoming productions of The King and I and The Wizard of Oz. Don't miss your chance to be part of these exciting shows!

2
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall

'To Kill a Mockingbird' remains relevant and poignant, addressing themes that resonate across generations. The play's success lies not only in its compelling source material but also in the exceptional talent of the cast, particularly the nuanced portrayal of Atticus Finch and the authentic depiction of the children. This production is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to provoke introspection and empathy, making it a must-see for theater enthusiasts and fans of the literary classic alike.

3
Take a Storytelling Journey from Beech Grove to Central America With VERSIONS OF CHIL Photo
Take a Storytelling Journey from Beech Grove to Central America With VERSIONS OF CHILDHOOD At Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Storytelling Arts of Indiana celebrates wildly diverse, but remarkably relatable childhoods in the next offering of its 36th season of arts programming. Indianapolis' own Bob Sander and Chicago-based storyteller Nestor Gomez will perform “Versions of Childhood” on Saturday, February 10, at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

4
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall

You can go to the show to see Thomas play Atticus, or Mary Badham (who played the original Scout in the film) as Mrs. Dubose, but the real reason you should go is to see a powerful night of theatre. It’s one of the best Broadway Across America productions I’ve seen in recent years.

From This Author - Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall has been reviewing live theater since 2006. She lives in Indianapolis and enjoys the city's thriving local arts scene. She is a member of the American Theatre Crit... (read more about this author)

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial HallReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall
Review: MATILDA at Buskirk-Chumley TheaterReview: MATILDA at Buskirk-Chumley Theater
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Indiana Repertory TheatreReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Indiana Repertory Theatre
Review: FROZEN with Broadway Across AmericaReview: FROZEN with Broadway Across America

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
Lauren Henderson in Indianapolis Lauren Henderson
The Cabaret Indianapolis (2/14-2/14)
Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy: A Blonde, Brunette, and Some Duets - from Primetime to Sondheim in Indianapolis Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy: A Blonde, Brunette, and Some Duets - from Primetime to Sondheim
The Cabaret Indianapolis (5/18-5/19)
The King and I in Indianapolis The King and I
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (4/04-5/19)
J. Harrison Ghee: The Beauty of Life in Indianapolis J. Harrison Ghee: The Beauty of Life
The Cabaret Indianapolis (4/12-4/13)
Lasana Kazembe: Paul Robeson – Man of the People in Indianapolis Lasana Kazembe: Paul Robeson – Man of the People
The Cabaret Indianapolis (5/31-5/31)
Fiddler On The Roof in Indianapolis Fiddler On The Roof
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (8/29-10/06)
Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life in Indianapolis Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life
The Cabaret Indianapolis (3/08-3/09)
Hairspray in Indianapolis Hairspray
Elliott Hall of Music (2/10-2/10)
Hairspray in Indianapolis Hairspray
Emens Auditorium (2/05-2/05)
Dee Dee Bridgewater in Indianapolis Dee Dee Bridgewater
The Cabaret Indianapolis (4/28-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You