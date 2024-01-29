Review: THE MINUTES at American Lives Theatre

Welcome to Big Cherry where the dedicated city council members are ready and waiting to plan the annual heritage festival. The American Lives Theatre production of Tracy Letts’ one-act play “The Minutes” is on stage now at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

The show has a slow start as the meeting we’re watching is almost too realistic. It hits close to home if you’ve ever attended small-town meetings with petty conflicts and private grievances. It took me back to my years as a daily reporter covering the board of zoning appeals, and town councils.

Robert’s Rules of Order go out the window when blood begins to boil. When Charles Goad (Mr. Carp) appears the plot kicks into high gear. His role looms large in the story even before he arrives. As the catalyst for the action, he’s perfect, both passionate and sincere. Up until that point, it feels a bit like an awkward waiting game as Mr. Peel (Josh Ramsey) sits on the sidelines desperate for answers.

Ramsey plays Peel with an earnest, bewildered aire reminiscent of Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Stephen Roger Kitts II is also excellent as the exasperated mayor and Scot Greenwell adds a layer of simmering disenchantment as Mr. Hanratty.

The stodgy claustrophobic feel of the first half of the show is intentional and director Christ Saunders handles it beautifully. We are meant to be just as frustrated as Mr. Peel at the red tape and wheel spinning of the committee. We are meant to grow more curious and desperate to understand what happened at the previous meeting. When the truth is revealed it’s as satisfying as it is horrifying. The dark comedy is a disturbingly accurate representation of our country right now.

Don't Miss the Show

For more information about American Lives Theatre, visit americanlivestheatre.org. For tickets visit: phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets

Performances: The show runs until May 28th at the Phoenix Theatre, 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Photos Courtesy of Indy Ghost Ligh