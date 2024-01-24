Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Clowes Memorial Hall

For more than 60 years, the tale of Atticus and Scout has captivated the world. As a novel, a film, and then as a play, audiences have loved the complex story of a father trying to do what’s right as his raises his young children. This Broadway Across America production features Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of the book.



Sorkin chooses to begin with the end in his script, which works perfectly because so many people already know the story. There’s no worry about spoiling the ending. It’s a verbose production, though I would expect nothing less from him.



In this adaptation there’s much more emphasis on the trial than the coming-of-age story. There are more conversations between Atticus and the other adults, Tom, Cal, the judge, and Bob Ewell. In the novel, it’s Scout story, and we see the plot unfold through her eyes. This iteration of the play is much more focused on Atticus. It’s like seeing a behind the scenes glimpse into the original Mockingbird. The story is the same but you’re seeing it through different eyes. Richard Thomas handles the revered role wonderfully. His Atticus is a bit more jovial, but just as sincere.



Dill, Jem, and Scout act as our guides and narrators throughout the show. Each of the kids has their moment, though it’s harder to buy into their youth when they stand eye to eye with their father. The set quickly shifts back-and-forth between a courtroom and a southern front porch with ease.



You can go to the show to see Thomas play Atticus, or Mary Badham (who played the original Scout in the film) as Mrs. Dubose, but the real reason you should go is to see a powerful night of theatre. It’s one of the best Broadway Across America productions I’ve seen in recent years.



Don't Miss the Show

The show runs until Sunday, Jan. 28th at Clowes Memorial Hall so hurry to get tickets. They can be purchased at Clowes Memorial Hall, The Murat Theatre, by calling (800)-982-2787 or online at Click Here. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The show duration is: 2 hrs and 55 mins with an intermission. One extra tip, the Butler University parking garage next to Clowes becomes incredibly congested before the show. Get there early to avoid the rush. This show is recommended for ages 12 and up. Trigger warning for language used in the play.



Photos courtesy of Broadway Across America