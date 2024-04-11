Review: THE KING AND I at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Thirty years ago, I saw my very first professional musical. I was just a kid, and I was in awe of the performance at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. That very same show, The King and I, is on stage now and the magic is still there. It may be tinged with nostalgia for me, but the talent on stage is undeniable.

I appreciate that the director and theatre acknowledge how complicated the story is. Though it’s a beloved musical, it’s sometimes accused of falling into the “white savior complex” territory. It’s written by two white men in America and inspired by a single woman’s highly-contested account of her time in the country. But director Brian Jose, who is of Filipino descent, prides himself on understanding that complex balance. He focuses on the story of an unexpected friendship and the joy that can come from “Getting to Know You”. He also cast performers from Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. All but two of the diverse cast members are making their Beef & Boards debuts.



Hannah Louise Fernandes plays Anna Leonowens, the teacher hired by the King of Siam in the 1860s. She is excellent in the role, filled with passion and a stubborn nature that matches the King’s. She might be frustrated by the clash of cultures, but she also falls in love with the country and its people. She and the King (Jae Woo) make the most of every inch of the stage in their joyful rendition of “Shall We Dance”.



One of the most moving moments in the show is the duet of “We Kiss in the Shadows” by Tuptim (Alice Jihyun Kim) and Lun Tha (Yu Hin Bryan Chan). Their gorgeous performances brought a new weight to the heartbreaking song. Natalie Cruz is another standout as the head wife, Lady Thiang. She’s a woman trapped in a specific role in society, but one who understands her husband and his difficult position. The beautiful, richly decorated costumes, including the infamous hoop skirts, are supervised by Kathy Henry. Jennifer Ladner choreographed the show and her keen eye brings a lovely flow to the production.

Any show from the past can come with complications and those should not be ignored. But between the cast and the director, this production honors the original while still making it feel new.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: The King and I runs until May 19th.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $55 to $82 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Up next at Beef & Boards is The Wizard of Oz opening May 23rd.



Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards