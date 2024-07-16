Review: LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Dazzles at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you were lucky enough to be alive when the film LEGALLY BLONDE was first released in 2001, then you understand the nostalgia and fun that comes with Woods, Elle. It was a sensation and the breakthrough role that made Reese Witherspoon a household name. The musical brings all the fun, charm, and slight absurdity as the film with some great twists and even greater music. It has taken over the stage at Beef & Boards from now into August, and we thoroughly enjoyed our visit to UCLA and the hallowed halls of Harvard.

Celeste:

I have a special place in my heart for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. I saw the Broadway tour when I was in college and can distinctly remember making my way to the theater with my girlfriends. There’s always a question with books that become movies that become musicals: is it just as good? I think the musical is a wonderful adaptation of the film. It keeps the iconic characters, throws in some cheeky laughs, and the music stays in keeping with the bright, bubbly experience of the film.

No matter how good the music, choreography, sets, or lights may be, you can’t have a successful LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL without a perfectly cast Elle Woods. Thank goodness Olivia Broadwater is up for the task! She had all of the personable charm to draw you in and the depth you need to root for her character. It’s also exciting to see local talent taking center stage. Olivia is from Zionsville, and this is her debut at Beef & Boards. We hope to see more of her in the future.

Although Elle Woods is sensational, she has the ideal bestie when she moves to Harvard, the hairdresser Paulette. In the film, she’s portrayed by the iconic Jennifer Coolidge. How do you follow that performance? Well, all you have to do is watch Meagan Lewis-Michelson. You couldn’t take your eyes off of her during “Ireland,” and I’m sure many a waistband strained from laughter watching her antics with Kyle the UPS guy.

Every balanced comedy needs a serious moment or two to ground it. The grounding source in this production was Jacob Butler as Emmett. He effectively shows the audience (and Elle) that there are brains beyond the blonde. He did it with a blend of wit and gentle charm that developed throughout the show.

I can’t finish my review without sincerely saying the cast as a whole made this such a joy to watch. It’s evident that everyone on that stage was having fun, and that will always draw in the audience.

Dylan:

We recently had the pleasure of attending "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Beef & Boards, and it was an absolutely phenomenal experience from start to finish. The production was a brilliant blend of humor, heart, and high-energy performances that left the audience thoroughly entertained and inspired.

Elle Woods: Olivia Broadwater, portrayed with exceptional charm and charisma, and was the heart and soul of the show. From her first appearance on stage, she captivated the audience with her infectious enthusiasm and unwavering determination. Her journey from a seemingly superficial sorority girl to a confident and capable lawyer was portrayed with such depth and authenticity that it was impossible not to root for her every step of the way. Her vocal performances were nothing short of spectacular, bringing both power and emotion to every song.

Emmette Forrest: Jacob Butler played with a perfect blend of sincerity and strength, was the ideal partner for Elle. His portrayal brought a sense of grounding and support to the whirlwind of Elle's world. Their chemistry on stage was palpable, creating a beautiful and believable partnership that was a joy to watch. His solo numbers were delivered with heartfelt emotion, making him a standout character in an already stellar cast.

Paulette Bonafonté: the lovable and quirky hairstylist (Meagan Lewis-Michelson), was an absolute delight. Her comedic timing was impeccable, providing some of the most memorable and laugh-out-loud moments of the show. The portrayal of Paulette was both hilarious and heartwarming, and her solo numbers, especially "Ireland," were delivered with such passion and vocal prowess that they left a lasting impression. Her character's journey and interactions with Elle added a wonderful layer of friendship and empowerment to the story.

The entire cast and crew of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" at Beef & Boards deserve immense praise for their incredible performances and seamless execution. The choreography was vibrant and energetic, perfectly complementing the catchy and memorable musical numbers. The set and costume design were bright, colorful, and wonderfully detailed, adding to the overall visual spectacle of the production.

Look for your wallet, bend, and snap because it’s time to buy tickets for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Beef & Boards. (If you don’t, you may be seriously disturbed.) So think pink and catch a performance from now until August 25th.

Comments