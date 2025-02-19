Review: JERSEY BOYS Brings Audiences to Their Feet at Beef & Boards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whether you know anything about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons or not, you’ll find a riveting show and fantastic music at JERSEY BOYS. It doesn’t just string together a bunch of musical hits. It tells a story. It connects a person to the voices you hear coming across the airwaves and reminds you that, at the heart of it, we’re all human. You don’t want to miss your chance to see beyond the stage and get to know the JERSEY BOYS.

Celeste:

As reviewers, Dylan and I always take the time to talk about a show before it ever starts. This one sparked a conversation about jukebox musicals. A jukebox musical essentially uses existing music, typically from the same time period but not always, and puts it together to tell a story. We’ve seen it go well, and we’ve seen it go poorly. JERSEY BOYS doesn’t just “go well.” It captures a time, a place, and a relatable story that transports you.

You get to hear the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons from multiple perspectives. You may find yourself rooting for one band member then abruptly changing your tune when you hear from another. But at the heart of it all is enduring, though flawed, loyalty, friendship, and iconic music.

I was impressed by all of the principal players up on that stage, so it only seems fitting to give some “air time” to all of the band members.

It all starts with Kyle Southern as the rough-and-tumble Tommy DeVito. He has a dynamism about him that keeps you riveted to his story. That is, until you start to see the possible holes and do a bit of a double take. I appreciated Southern’s ability to avoid presenting Tommy as a caricature. That could be easy to do with someone who has a heavy Jersey accent and mob connections. But Southern kept Tommy grounded and relatable while also showing the downfalls of egotism.

I’ll be honest that I was not prepared for Nikita Burshteyn as Bob Gaudio. I made the quick assumption that he comes on the scene, shakes up the group dynamics, etc. However, I was unprepared for his voice. Burshteyn definitely brought a powerful addition to the group as a vocalist, so when you hear that four-voice blend for the first time, you know you’re hearing something special.

Then there’s Logan Moore as Nick Massi. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Moore in multiple roles at Beef & Boards, but he really pulls out all the stops with this one. His deep voice and strong presence provide a quiet anchor for the group as they evolve. And, to put it bluntly, he’s funny. You will nearly crack a rib when he gets his big monologue.

Then it all ends with Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo as Frankie Valli. This is hands down one of the most demanding vocal roles I can think of. Since he’s lead vocalist for just about every song, he almost never leaves the stage or stops singing. But beyond that, he shows that Frankie didn’t have a glittering, easy experience as a successful singer. He had to work hard, he struggled, but he never forgot where he came from.

My one quick aside is for another frequent face at Beef & Boards, Joey Boos. Some characters float in and out, but I thoroughly enjoyed Boos as Bob Crewe. He was another much-needed lift when things were getting heavy in the plot. It’s a role that could easily fall flat, but he makes the most of it.

JERSEY BOYS has it all: music, fun, drama, and a compelling plot. Beef & Boards puts on an exceptional production, and you will need to get your tickets fast before it leaves the stage! JERSEY BOYS runs through April 13th, so give the box office a call soon

Dylan:

From the moment the first note hit the air, Jersey Boys at Beef & Boards was nothing short of electrifying! This production captures the magic, heart, and raw energy of The Four Seasons with astonishing precision. Every element—from the powerhouse performances to the impeccable musical arrangements—was executed to absolute perfection.

Frankie Valli (Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo) – A Vocal Tour de Force

The actor portraying Frankie Valli delivered an unforgettable performance, embodying the legendary singer’s signature falsetto with jaw-dropping accuracy. Every high note was a showstopper, and the emotional depth he brought to Valli’s journey—from the group's meteoric rise to personal heartbreak—was nothing short of mesmerizing. Songs like Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and Sherry weren’t just performed; they were lived.

Bob Gaudio (Nikita Burshteyn) – The Hitmaker Extraordinaire

Bob Gaudio, the musical genius behind so many of The Four Seasons’ biggest hits, was portrayed with a perfect balance of youthful ambition and seasoned artistry. His creative drive and undeniable talent were brought to life in a way that truly showcased his pivotal role in shaping the group’s success. Watching the actor channel Gaudio’s genius as he crafted hits like Big Girls Don’t Cry and Walk Like a Man was pure theater magic.

Bob Crewe (Joey Boos) – The Visionary Producer

As the group’s producer and lyricist, Bob Crewe’s flamboyant, sharp-witted presence lit up the stage. His larger-than-life personality, keen eye for talent, and masterful production skills were brilliantly portrayed, adding both humor and depth to the story. His influence in shaping the group’s sound and success was made crystal clear, making him an essential—and highly entertaining—part of the production.

A Broadway-Caliber Experience

Beef & Boards has truly outdone itself with this production. The staging, lighting, and live music were all top-tier, immersing the audience in the glitz, grit, and glory of The Four Seasons’ journey. Every song was met with thunderous applause, and by the finale, the entire theater was on its feet.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of The Four Seasons or new to their incredible story, Jersey Boys at Beef & Boards is an absolute must-see. It’s a powerhouse production that delivers hit after hit while telling one of the most compelling stories in music history. Don't walk—run—to get your tickets!

