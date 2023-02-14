Review: FOOTLOOSE Cuts Loose at Beef & Boards

FOOTLOOSE is a musical born of the beloved film from 1984 starring Kevin Bacon. It made a natural adaptation with its sensational soundtrack and heartfelt message. There is of course the titular song, FOOTLOOSE, but there are also gems like "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Let's Hear It For the Boy." But this musical has more to offer than exceptional music. It also explores important themes around family relationships and how to decipher between what's protection and what's control. Beef & Boards brings it all to life with their staging of FOOTLOOSE. You will kick up your heels, tap your toes, and go home to find your dancing shoes.

CELESTE:

I came into FOOTLOOSE absolutely expecting to rock out, but I was pleasantly surprised to get caught up in the deeper themes explored in this production. I cannot deny that there was dazzling dancing galore, not to mention many laughs. But the push and pull dynamic between the rebel teenager and the preacher struck an extra chord with me. There's some definite commentary going on about what constitutes loving boundaries and what infringes on someone's freedom. That resonated with me in a new way and emphasized that it's often fear and personal problems that create toxic environments. Open communication and mutual respect can break through that toxicity and give everyone stronger relationships and hopes for a brighter future. But I digress. There were also some great performances and moments in the show that deserve the spotlight.

The two teenage leads, Ren McCormack and Ariel Moore, came to life with the help of Daniel Dipinto and Sharaé Moultrie. Mr. Dipinto had the unenviable task of stepping into a role originated by Kevin Bacon, but he took to the challenge with gusto. It was clear from the outset that Ren had the undeniable urge to move and that dance was the outlet he needed to cope with the complications of growing up. Ms. Moultrie also brought out the restless spirit of Ariel and highlighted how rebellion can point to a need to just feel free or work through inner turmoil. They made a perfect pairing.

There's another pair of lovebirds that caught my attention: Willard (Noah Nehemiah Robinson) and Rusty (Shelbi Berry Kamohara). They, however, brought the laughs in this production. They have a quirky chemistry that is so charming, and they each stood out in their big solo numbers, "Let's Hear It For the Boy" and "Mama Says (You Can't Back Down)."

A surprise standout for me was Vi Moore, played by Kathi Ridley-Merriweather. She doesn't make an obvious big splash, but in every scene where she had something to say, she brought a strong presence. It was a mix of maternal watchfulness and a calm confidence that demanded respect. She helped create those thought-provoking moments and added gravity when it was needed.

Another highlight for me were some of the group numbers. "Somebody's Eyes" was the moment for the ladies to shine, and the gentleman had their moment in "Mama Says (You Can't Back Down)." They had some tight harmonies and a great ensemble sound.

DYLAN:

This version of Footloose set the stage ablaze with a spectacular burst of singing and dancing, and an exciting celebration of life. I was familiar with the simple plot synopsis from being a fan of the original 1980's film (starring Kevin Bacon) - a young man from the big city travels with his mother to a small and boring backwater town where a church preacher ruled supreme and all things cheerful such as singing and dancing are frowned upon and outlawed.

What I saw Saturday was honestly breathtaking. This was not some flashy, glittery, and bubbly concoction which one consumes like a fast meal and then forgets an hour later. The show had several layers, and the richer one became more complex and philosophical the longer the show went on. The exterior layer, of course, was vivid and breezy, with bright lights, and the stage dripped with a multitude of glorious colors that seemed to weave into each other like a soulful kaleidoscope. The interior of the show explored the blackness that boiled beneath the lives of the people who live in a confined life where social rules control and suppress their dreams and desires.

Daniel Dipinto was full of vitality as Ren the city slicker who found himself a bit lost in the wide open space of the backwoods town where everyone knew each other. Dipinto had the personality to charm the crowds, and he lets rip with his vocal and dancing skills in a relentless show of pure joy.

Sharae Moultrie took on the part of Ariel, the Reverend's spirited and defiant daughter. She initially came across as an obedient and quiet student, all prim and proper at home and school, and then there was a sudden change when she's with her friends after school.

Eddie Curry performed the role of Reverend Moore as a man chiseled from ancient granite. He first appeared on stage for the first time, looming out over his congregation like a man walking out of some, surveying his empire like some biblical king of old with a huge cross over his head like a beacon of light.

They say the proof of the pudding is in the taste (of course it is with Beef & Boards), and this Footloose the Musical was delicious. The whole audience was almost on their feet clapping and roaring with delight as the show ended. This night out at the theater was a magnificent riot of music, dancing, and laughing yet it also added profound theming into the mix, resulting in making the musical pertinent and relevant. Passion and healing are the real heart and soul of this inspiring show.

If you're in need of some excellent entertainment full of heart and laughter, make your way to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre to see FOOTLOOSE. It's on stage now through March 26th, so be sure to get your tickets soon and get ready to cut loose-footloose!