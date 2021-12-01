IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Run at Buck Creek Playhouse

Buck Creek Players have announced plans to continue their 48th season with It's a Wonderful Life, a live holiday event on their mainstage. Join them for the eight live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, December 10th and running through Sunday, December 19th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Back by popular demand, the timeless classic, live on stage!

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Cathy Cutshall returns to Buck Creek Players to bring this holiday classic back to our audiences.

Adapted by Joe Landry, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com)

Music and Musical Arrangements by Kevin Conners.

For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.