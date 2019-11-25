Experience The Magic Of Christmas With The Holiday Play CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Join the Buck Creek Players as we continue our 46th season of quality theater with the holiday play suitable for the entire family, CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAYS by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, running for three weekends, December 6-22, 2019.

Curtain times are at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sunday. All performances will be held at the Buck Creek Playhouse, 11150 Southeastern Avenue. General admission tickets are $16 for students and seniors (62+) and $18 for adults. Reservations are recommended, and may be reserved securely online with no added fees at www.buckcreekplayers.com, or by calling our automated reservation line at 317-862-2270. Group discounts are also available for parties of ten or more when purchased online in a single transaction.

After a blizzard shuts down the roads on Christmas Eve eve, a motley crew of travelers find themselves stranded at the local community center. From the lovelorn drama teacher with a bus full of students, to the quarrelsome couple on the way to their wedding, to the overeager sheriff ready for some real criminal action, everyone has their own troubles to untangle. But to have a happy holiday, they're going to need a miracle--or seven, to be exact. CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAYS is a spirited and heartwarming comedy with a healthy dash of Christmas magic.



Scott A. Fleshood makes his directorial debut at the playhouse after most recently vocal directing our production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: THE BCP PLAY-A-PART FUNDRAISER last season.

Joining Fleshood on the production team are Cheryl Kern (Producer); Lynn Sanders (Costume Designer), Aaron B. Bailey (Lighting Designer); D. Scott Robinson (Sound Designer); Michelle Tasker (Stage Manager); and Molly Kraus (Properties). Fleshood also serves as Set Designer/Technical Director.

This production is sponsored in part through a grant from The Penrod Society, For more information or directions to the playhouse, please visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.





