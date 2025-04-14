Cast Set For 9 TO 5 at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musical 9 to 5 with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is coming to ATI in April. It is based on the 1980 movie of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of female friendship and empowerment in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

People can expect an amazing show. The show lets people laugh and just have a great time while watching an incredibly talented cast. Meet the cast that will have you laughing and smiling long after you leave the theater.

Cynthia Collins (Roz) Collins was last seen on the ATI stage in their production of Whodunit. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, credits include: Off-Broadway, National and International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Symphony Orchestras, film and TV. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey, Cyndi Lauper, Fred Waring & his famous Pennsylvanians, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Jerry Michell, Diane Rehm, Billy Stritch and Patricia Wilson. Collins is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A Native of N.J. and long-time resident of NYC, she now resides in Carmel with her lovely partner Judy Fitzgerald.

ABIGAIL STORM (Doralee) Storm is so excited to be playing this iconic character based on the legend Dolly Parton! She recently got back from Japan where she played Ursula in the International Tour of The Little Mermaid with Disney on Classic. Regionally, she has been seen in Jersey

Boys and The Jungle Book at Zach Scott Theatre and was a 2024 summer company member at Wagon Wheel Center for The Arts. Storm is a proud graduate of Ball State University where she got her BFA in Musical Theatre last May.

Peter Scharbrough (Mr. Tinsworthy) Scharbrough is thrilled to be making his main stage debut with ATI! He has had the pleasure to be a part of three readings with ATI’s lab series. A native of Indianapolis, Scharbrough has performed on stages around Indy and Chicago. Favorite roles include Shrek in Shrek the Musical, Don in Kinky Boots and Andy Lee in 42nd St.

JACOB A BUTLER (Dwayne) Butleris thrilled to be returning to the ATI stage for 9 to 5! Jacob is a 2016 graduate of Ball State University where he received his degree in Telecommunications. ATI Credits include Georg Nowack (She Loves Me), Jack/Zara (Whodunnit?), Michael Tobias (Mr. Confidential) Other Regional Credits include Charlie Price (Kinky Boots), Emmett Forrest (Legally Blonde), Bob Cratchit (Christmas Carol), Padre (Man of La Mancha) Barry Mann (Beautiful), Joseph (Joseph…Dreamcoat), Quasimodo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame).

J. STUART MILL (Mr. Hart) Mill is delighted to be making his ATI debut! The Center for the Performing Arts is quite familiar, though, as his most recent appearances have been at The Tarkington in Civic Theatre productions of Elf (Walter), Hairspray (Wilbur), Spamalot (Sir Robin) and two runs of Mary Poppins (George). He is doubly delighted by the opportunity to collaborate once again with director Suzanne Fleenor, with whom he has been privileged

to play some of his favorite roles, including Booth in Assassins, Marvin in Falsettos, and Robert in Company, all with The Phoenix Theatre. Recently retired after 35 years as an elementary educator, Mill is grateful for the freedom to enjoy the simple things in life (and to rehearse during the day!).

DEVAN MATHIAS (Judy) Mathias is an actor, director, and teaching artist based in Indianapolis. As an actor, Mathias has previously been seen at ATI in La Cage Aux Folles, as well as around the city at the Indiana Repertory Theatre (Spelling Bee, Clue, Sense & Sensibility), The Phoenix Theatre (A Very Phoenix Xmas, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater), Beef & Boards (Murder on the Orient Express, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots), and with Eclipse, Summit Performance, and American Lives Theatre. She is also a company member with the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company. Next up, she will be appearing with ATI and the Carmel Symphony in their staged concert of Titanic at the Palladium.

Jaddy Ciucci (Cathy) Ciucci is an Indianapolis-based actor and theatre artist and is thrilled to be a part of 9 to 5! She has been seen on stage with ATI previously in Mr. Confidential, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and several LAB series readings. Ciucci has performed locally with Beef and Boards, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Indianapolis Symphony, Phoenix Theatre, American Lives, Constellation Stage, and Indy Shakes.

Judy Fitzgerald (Violet)Fitzgerald is a proud member of Actors Equity Association. Credits include Radio City Music Hall with Glen Close; Madison Square Garden with Liza Minnelli & Danny Burstein (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch). She has toured nationally with Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones and Omar Sharif. Off -Broadway includes Swingtime Canteen with Tony Award winner Charles Busch at the Blue Angel, Placido Domingo’s operetta VLAD at the Lamb’s Theatre; Dodsworth with John Collum, George Lee Andrews and Dee Hoty at the York Theatre and the John Houseman Theatre; Irene at the Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse; and Face the Music and That’s The Ticket! with Tony Award winner, George S. Irving for “Musicals Tonight!” Other credits include Regional, Summer Stock, Dinner Theatre, Cabaret and Symphony Concert. Fitzgerald is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A native of Indiana and long- time resident of NYC, she currently resides in Carmel.

GRACE VILLEGAS (Maria) Villegas is making her Actors Theatre of Indiana debut! She recently finished her first contract with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a vocalist for the Oceania Marina. She is a proud Florida Southern College alum having graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a Minor in Dance in 2024. In the past, she has been lucky to work at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as a dancer and the Legoland Florida Resort as a meet and greet face character. Some of her favorite theatrical credits include Morticia (The Addams Family), Dance Captain/Ensemble (Something Rotten), and Rosalind (Moon Over Buffalo).

CAROL WORCEL (Margaret) Worcel played in the National Broadway Tours of 42nd Street (lead dancer) and Anything Goesstarring Leslie Uggams (Virtue). Regional credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie and Val); Annie (Lilly St. Regis); Godspell (Player); Hairspray (Velma Von Tussle); Swing (principal singer); The ISO’s Yuletide Celebration (singer/dancer); and The Kings Six USO Show (European Tour). ATI credits include Chicago (Go-to-Hell Kitty/Co- Choreographer); Gypsy(Electra/Director/Choreographer); Colesinger/dancer/Choreographer) and I Love a Piano (Co-Director/Choreographer). Worcel co-owns WorcelShepard Productions with directing/choreography credits including Sandi Patty’s Le Voyage, the NBA Pacer’s Pacemates, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Circle of Lights, IndyFringe, Beef and Boards, The Indy 500, as well as regional theatres, tours and opening ceremonies for national clients.

Deb Wims (Missy) Wims is thrilled to be making her debut on the ATI stage. She was most recently seen as (Miss) Shields in A Christmas Story at Beef and Boards. Other favorite roles include Roxie Hart in Chicago and Truvy in Steel Magnolias.

KENNY SHEPHERD (Dick) Shepard (AEA, SDC, AAUP) has written and choreographed projects starring Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Drama Desk and Obie award winners as well as American Idol stars. He is also an on-camera choreographer for Broadway Jr. and Disney KIDS. Shepherd is an Assistant Teaching Professor at Ball State and a guest director, choreographer, actor and educator locally with Michael Feinstein’s Great American Songbook, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and The Phoenix Theatre. He performed in Mercedes Ellington’s Off-Broadway hit This Joint is Jumpin’ and in over 100 regional productions including Virginia Opera’s Oklahoma (dream ballet); The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow); and

CATS (Munkustrap). Other credits include NCL and RCL world cruise ships touring the Americas, Africa, Europe, Scandinavia and Russia and the Atlantic City and Branson companies of Legends in Concert. With Disney World/Hollywood Studios, Shepherd appeared in Beauty and the Beast in multiple tracks including Belle’s Prince in over 1,500 performances. Past shows at ATI include Chicago (Jury); Cabaret (Victor/Max); La Cage Aux Folles(Hanna) and I Love a Piano (co-director/co-choreographer).

Tim Hunt (Joe) Hunt was twice named Broadway World Indianapolis’ “Best Performer” for his work as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Frank in The Rocky Horror Show. Other favorite credits include Chicago (Fred asely); Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter); Forever Plaid (Sparky); A Year with Frog and Toad (Snail); A Chorus Line (Paul); La Cage Aux Folles (Chantal) and J. Eyre (Rochester). Locally, Hunt has performed with Actors Theatre of Indiana, Beef and Boards, IndyFringe, Q Artistry, Zach & Zack and the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre in both the concert and filmed versions of the Emmy-winning La Casa Azul. Hunt has recorded with Hal Leonard Publishing, Music Theatre International and Broadway Jr. He is also an Indianapolis Encore award-winner and theatre wig designer.

FLETCHER HOOTEN (Josh) Hooten (he/him) is so thrilled be playing Josh in 9 to 5! He is a current sophomore studying a BFA in Musical Theatre at Ball State University. Some past credits include Angel (Kinky Boots), Ensemble (Wedding Singer), Herman (Cabaret), Richie (A Chorus Line) and more.

