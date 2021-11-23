Carmel Winery Hosts Stories and Songs with VOICE BOX INDY

Voice Box Indy has found a new audience in Carmel for its monthly night of stories and songs. Haley Lawrence of The Fearless Leap will host another edition of the show at Sugar Creek Vineyard & Winery on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The theme is "The House that Built Me," a song by Miranda Lambert.

The story slam with a musical twist features local musician Melissa Sandullo, kicking off the night with the theme song. Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection. The event will conclude with an open mic.

Haley Lawrence produces the annual performances in Indianapolis of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling event founded by author Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone." In 2021, the show raised $3,400 for the local charity Project Lia. Lawrence owns and operates The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Carmel that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential.

Voice Box Stories is the joint creation of Maureen Muldoon, an actress, spiritual teacher, author, and life coach and Cathy Richardson, a singer, songwriter, actress, and narrator, who is best known as the lead singer of the band Jefferson Starship.