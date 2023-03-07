Boggstown Cabaret to Re-Open With New Western Themed Murder Mystery Musical Comedy STUMBLEWOOD

"Who Dunit?" is the question audiences will be asking when the legendary Boggstown Cabaret re-opens with a new western-themed murder mystery musical comedy titled "Stumblewood" on April 22, 2023. The show is a hilarious parade of characters who try to make a 'killing' off the land when they get a telegram announcing that the town of Stumblewood is for sale. The good guy Sheriff tries to keep the peace and uphold the law in this little town. The public is encouraged to attend dressed up or down or not at all for this family-friendly show. The ensemble cast features the talents of Jason Bowser, Falicia Whited, Naomi F. Pyle, Dan Tuttle, and Brad Zumwalt.

Stumblewood is an original show written by Brad Zumwalt and produced by Golden Ticket Productions. "It's great to be doing a regular show at Boggstown Cabaret again," said Zumwalt who co-owns the venue with actor Russell Moss. "We only produce original shows, and the Cabaret is a co-star in the production because it is such a unique experience that begins when you enter the building."

Stumblewood will run through November 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased at goldenticketproductions.com. Boggstown Cabaret is located at

6895 W Boggstown Rd

Boggstown, IN 46110-9732

T: 317-224-9509

Dates

April 22nd - Dinner Show

April 23rd - Matinee Show

May 20th - Dinner Show

May 21st - Matinee Show

June 10th - Dinner Show

June 11th - Matinee Show

July 15th - Dinner Show

July 16th - Matinee Show

Aug 12th - Dinner Show

Aug 13th - Matinee Show

Sept 9th - Dinner Show

Sept 10th - Matinee Show

Oct 8th - Matinee Show

Nov 4th - Dinner Show

Nov 5th - Matinee Show

Nov 11th - Dinner Show

Nov 12th - Matinee Show

Golden Ticket Productions

Formed in 2009, by Brad Zumwalt and Russell Moss, Golden Ticket Productions has produced numerous successful shows including Platinum Girls, Ol' Blue Eyes, Believe: A Brown County Playhouse Christmas Tradition, and original Murder Mysteries.

https://www.goldenticketproductions.com

Ton-Up, Inc.

Ton-Up is an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in Britain during the 1950s. Doing the "Ton" meant that you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are doing the "Ton" in our work and the creativity that we bring to our projects.

https://www.tonupinc.com