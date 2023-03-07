Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boggstown Cabaret to Re-Open With New Western Themed Murder Mystery Musical Comedy STUMBLEWOOD

The show is a hilarious parade of characters who try to make a 'killing' off the land when they get a telegram announcing that the town of Stumblewood is for sale.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Boggstown Cabaret to Re-Open With New Western Themed Murder Mystery Musical Comedy STUMBLEWOOD

"Who Dunit?" is the question audiences will be asking when the legendary Boggstown Cabaret re-opens with a new western-themed murder mystery musical comedy titled "Stumblewood" on April 22, 2023. The show is a hilarious parade of characters who try to make a 'killing' off the land when they get a telegram announcing that the town of Stumblewood is for sale. The good guy Sheriff tries to keep the peace and uphold the law in this little town. The public is encouraged to attend dressed up or down or not at all for this family-friendly show. The ensemble cast features the talents of Jason Bowser, Falicia Whited, Naomi F. Pyle, Dan Tuttle, and Brad Zumwalt.

Stumblewood is an original show written by Brad Zumwalt and produced by Golden Ticket Productions. "It's great to be doing a regular show at Boggstown Cabaret again," said Zumwalt who co-owns the venue with actor Russell Moss. "We only produce original shows, and the Cabaret is a co-star in the production because it is such a unique experience that begins when you enter the building."

Stumblewood will run through November 12, 2023. Tickets are on sale today and can be purchased at goldenticketproductions.com. Boggstown Cabaret is located at

6895 W Boggstown Rd

Boggstown, IN 46110-9732

T: 317-224-9509

Dates

April 22nd - Dinner Show

April 23rd - Matinee Show

May 20th - Dinner Show

May 21st - Matinee Show

June 10th - Dinner Show

June 11th - Matinee Show

July 15th - Dinner Show

July 16th - Matinee Show

Aug 12th - Dinner Show

Aug 13th - Matinee Show

Sept 9th - Dinner Show

Sept 10th - Matinee Show

Oct 8th - Matinee Show

Nov 4th - Dinner Show

Nov 5th - Matinee Show

Nov 11th - Dinner Show

Nov 12th - Matinee Show

Golden Ticket Productions

Formed in 2009, by Brad Zumwalt and Russell Moss, Golden Ticket Productions has produced numerous successful shows including Platinum Girls, Ol' Blue Eyes, Believe: A Brown County Playhouse Christmas Tradition, and original Murder Mysteries.

https://www.goldenticketproductions.com

Ton-Up, Inc.

Ton-Up is an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in Britain during the 1950s. Doing the "Ton" meant that you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are doing the "Ton" in our work and the creativity that we bring to our projects.

https://www.tonupinc.com




IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend Photo
IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend
IU Theatre & Dance will present new works from our undergraduate playwrights at our upcoming 11th annual Undergrad Shorts presentation as part of the 2023 At First Sight New Play Festival.
Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Ann Photo
Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Announcement
The time has finally come, and the embargo has lifted! We can officially share the upcoming Broadway in Indianapolis season, and it sure is destined to pack a lot of punches.
Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More! Photo
Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!
Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2023/2024 season which includes 4 premieres and the return of a Naptown favorite. The season will open in November with a 2-week engagement of the moving and spectacular Disney's Frozen.
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patricks Day Photo
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day
​​​​​​​Storytelling Arts of Indiana is celebrating the unrivaled tradition of Irish stories and songs on St. Patrick's Day weekend with “The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time” featuring revered artist Patrick Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18. Audiences can also enjoy a livestream of the performance from home.

More Hot Stories For You


IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This WeekendIU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend
March 3, 2023

IU Theatre & Dance will present new works from our undergraduate playwrights at our upcoming 11th annual Undergrad Shorts presentation as part of the 2023 At First Sight New Play Festival.
Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!
March 3, 2023

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2023/2024 season which includes 4 premieres and the return of a Naptown favorite. The season will open in November with a 2-week engagement of the moving and spectacular Disney's Frozen.
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's DayStorytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​Storytelling Arts of Indiana is celebrating the unrivaled tradition of Irish stories and songs on St. Patrick's Day weekend with “The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time” featuring revered artist Patrick Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18. Audiences can also enjoy a livestream of the performance from home.
Annalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This MonthAnnalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This Month
March 1, 2023

Annalise Cain's Why Liliya Why will receive a full production this March 3-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.
David Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in MarchDavid Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in March
February 24, 2023

David Davila's 1970's College Sex Comedy, billed as a 'derivative farcical flop' opens to an already sold-out run this March 6-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.
share