Annual Stutz Artists Open House Makes Move To Carmel

The 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House is on the road to Carmel, IN. This year's festival will take place May 12-14 at The Horton Fan Factory at 201 West Carmel Drive.

The Stutz Artists Association has a plethora of artists - all sharing a common love of art but widely diverging from there. They are photographers, painters, sculptors, silversmiths and illustrators. They vary in age, ethnicities and backgrounds. Some have advanced degrees in art, and others advance their art in degrees.

Some of the artist teach classes and hold workshops, and others mentor one-to-one. Some produce work that's accessible to a broad audience and sell a large amount of work, while others focus on work that's purely for their own enjoyment.

Many of the Stutz artists have artwork in permanent collections at museums, schools and hospitals. Some are regional and even national award winners. And now the Stutz artists are taking their art on the road - to Carmel.

This event will feature over 40 of the Stutz artists. You can see the entire list There will also be food and beverages available and music and entertainment for visitors' enjoyment.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/324353759827 for $5. They will be $10 at the door.

Some of the artists you can expect to see are listed below along with examples of their art.

This event will take place Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 3 to 10 p.m.