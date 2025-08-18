Actors Theatre of Indiana to Open 21st Season With BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Theatre of Indiana will kick off its 21st season with Beehive: The 60’s Musical, opening Friday, September 5 and running through September 21 at the Studio Theater on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Audiences will be treated to an intimate experience where every seat offers a close connection to the stage.

Beehive: The 60’s Musical celebrates the powerful female voices of the decade with more than 40 beloved hits, including “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “You Don’t Own Me.” Told through the perspective of six women, the show highlights music made famous by Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, and more. With its infectious energy and non-stop performances, the production promises to have audiences dancing in their seats.

In addition to Beehive, the 2025–2026 season will feature Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein in October, Lucky Stiff in January 2026, and Sunset Boulevard in April.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available through the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317-843-3800. For more information on the season lineup, visit atistage.org.

About Actors Theatre of Indiana

Founded in 2005, Actors Theatre of Indiana is dedicated to celebrating the power of theatre and enriching the quality of life in central Indiana through high-quality professional performances. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, ATI is the resident professional company of the Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Now entering its 21st season, ATI continues to present acclaimed productions, world premieres, and community-focused works.