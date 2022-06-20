ANNIE Added to 2023 PNC Broadway In Kansas City Season

The season will now include the following Broadway touring productions: Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hadestown, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, SIX, Annie, Les Miserables, And Disney's Aladdin.

The 2022-2023 season also includes R.E.S.P.E.C.T. and a two-week engagement of HAMILTON as Season Add-Ons.

Season tickets for the PNC Broadway in Kansas City series start at $267 and are available for purchase now at BroadwayInKC.com.

ANNIE

April 18-23, 2023

Kauffman Center

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

