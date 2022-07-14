World University of Design Invites Applications for Scholarships up to 100% for Haryana Domiciled Students

World University Of Design - India's first and only university dedicated to education in fashion, design, communication and art - is offering scholarships to Haryana domiciled students for the entire duration of the program.

The on-admission scholarships of up to 100 percent are offered for Haryana domiciled students across all university programs. The scholarship program encourages students from Haryana to benefit from high-quality, world-class design education in their home state. The application forms can be collected personally from the admissions office of the university from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM to 4 PM.

Additionally, a comprehensive scholarship program helps recognize and reward students with high academic achievement, as also those with talent but having limited resources, making education more affordable for them. WUD has also tied up exclusively with an NGO Sapne and has come out with a range of scholarships*, each worth 20% of the total fee amount:

- Wards of Defense Personnel

- Wards of Serving Teachers

- Daughter's Privilege

- Single Parent Child

- Sports (National Representation)

- Performing Arts (National Representation)

(*These scholarships apply to those who are not covered under existing merit-based scholarships.)

The undergraduate courses on offer are Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA). The post-graduate programmes are Master of Design (MDes), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA).

The World University of Design also offers diploma programmes in Fashion Design, Graphic & Web Design, Photography, Professional Automotive Modeling, Painting, Disaster Resilient Planning & Design and Film Acting.

WUD believes in nurturing and encouraging the brightest minds to transform them into lifelong learners and leaders. WUD was established in 2018 under the Haryana University Act 2006 and is recognized by the UGC.

World Design University (WUD) is India's first university dedicated to educating students in the creative domain. Seated in the heart of the educational hub of India -Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Sonipat, Haryana - WUD plays the role of a harbinger of a revolution in the education system in India. It is the torchbearer of breaking stereotypical educational patterns and has facilitated the shift of studies pertaining to design from being solely vocation-oriented to academic-oriented; thereby offering substantiated degrees (under section 2(f) and 22(l) of the UGC Act) to its students instead of mere diplomas and certificates.

For more information on World University of Design (WUD), please visit: www.worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in