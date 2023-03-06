Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Art Exchange Project Presents Their 5th Group Art Show PULSE - VIBRATION OF LIFE

The event runs from 11am to 7pm from Sunday to Friday, March 5th to 10th, 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023  

The Art Exchange Project Presents Their 5th Group Art Show PULSE - VIBRATION OF LIFE

The Art Exchange Project presents their 5th Group Art Show, 'Pulse - Vibration of Life' at The Stainless Gallery, Mira Corporate Suites, Mathura Road, New Delhi. Chief guest Gurpreet Singh (Founding partner of Aakar Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd.) inaugurated the exhibition on Saturday, March 4th, 2023. The exhibition will showcase works by 16 artists on a medium of their choice and will be on until Friday, March 10th, 2023.

Curated by Founder of The Art Exchange Project and Visual Artist, Aarti Uppal Singla, the show will be a wreath of paintings, digital art, collages, photographs and ceramic pieces created by artists from Delhi and Mumbai which includes Aarti Uppal, Balesh Jindal, Devangi Sidharth, Dharmendra Singh, Divyaman Singh, Khushroo Kalayanwala, Jaspreet Kaur, Meena Vohra, Rashmi Rai, Shibani Sehgal, Shireen Khanna, Sushil Bhasin, Sushmita Choubey, Vidyasagar Hariharan, Winnie Singh and Yumi Onishi.

To make the event wholesome, there will be separate activities slated throughout the week at the gallery.

Mindfully chalked out Workshops will be held on topics:

- Sunday, March 5th, 2023 : Doodle-n-Emotion by Sushil Bhasin at 2pm.

- Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 : Drawing your Story by Winnie Singh at 3pm

- Thursday, March 9th, 2023 : World of Collages by Shibani Sehgal at 4pm

Enriching Talks on:

- Sunday, March 5th, 2023 : Flamingos in the City by Vidyasagar Hariharan at 4.30pm

- Monday, March 6th, 2023 : Artist's Journey by Meera Vohra at 3pm

- Thursday, March 9th, 2023 : Inspiring Demo on Acrylic Textures by Divyaman Singh at 12 noon.

Pulse - Vibration of Life is an ideology that brings out artists from the dullness and darkness that pandemic lashed out at the world. It is an opportunity for everyone, the artists and onlookers to feel alive and hear their hearts throb with energy and not just drift away with the flow of time. The colours used testify the very concept and the inspiration all these 16 artists hold within them.

As she brings forth such vitality, Aarti Uppal Singla says, "The past 2 years have not shown any mercy and with Pulse I want each one of us to feel that we are back on track and that life gives hope only when we want to see it. I am elated with the colours and techniques all the artists have chosen to express themselves and emerge out after a long period of containment of sorts. It is miraculous how creative minds using different mediums creating their individual pieces come together in union, in sync with one another. This is my ode to life and it's vivacity. Hope is what keeps us moving on, afterall."

Pulse - Vibration of Life is TAEP's fifth group show. The others being Explorations at AIFACS in March 2017, Noir - the mystery unfolds at The Stainless Gallery in September 2017, Spaces - real and imagined at The Stainless Gallery in December 2018 and Viewpoints - Distinct diverse at The Stainless Gallery in December 2019.



