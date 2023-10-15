Photos: First Look at BROADWAY RAMLILA at Netaji Subhash Place

Performances run from October 18th to 23rd, 2023.

Oct. 15, 2023

Aryan Heritage Foundation will present 'Broadway Ramlila' - the saga of Ramayana in the most grand and spectacular way. Weaving the entire story of Ramayana from Lord Ram's birth to his eventful coronation, into a capsule of 3 hours.

Check out photos from the production below!

Perfect modern technological ingredients are offered in terms of music, sound, choreography, lighting, stage design and costumes at a breathtaking pace. Sampurn Ramayana presents a unique exuberance of mythology in a contemporary context from 7pm onwards daily from October 18th to 23rd, 2023 at Netaji Subhash Place, Opposite NDM 2 Mall, Pitam Pura, New Delhi.

Chief Guest Swami Chakrapani Maharaj (National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha) and Alok Kumar (President, Vishwa Hindu Parishad) will inaugurate the Ramlila at 7pm on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Presenting a realm of Satyug, brought to life through cutting-edge 3D stage design and a musical score featuring 18 original tracks performed by acclaimed artists such as Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Kumar Vishu, Jeetender Singh, and more. Under the guidance of music directors Chandra Kamal & Bharat Kamal and directed by Shashidharan Nair, this show offers a captivating narrative voiced by the legendary Mukesh Khanna. With a cast of over 100 skilled actors and dancers, Broadway Ramlila is a sensory extravaganza. It stands as a testament to the global appeal of Lord Ram’s timeless saga.

Like every year, this year too many changes have been made in Broadway Ramlila. This time only the incidents written by Valmiki and Tulsidas will be shown, and efforts will be made to avoid whatever adulteration has been done in Ramayana. Like New York's Broadway shows, this production will use the latest technology, and feature new graphic designs. This time new actors have been selected for Ram, Sita, Laksman, Bharat, Valmiki, Vishwamitra so that these characters can be shown from a different dimension.

Rajendra Mittal, creator of Broadway Ramlila says, "That very simple language has been used in this Ramlila so that even a 4 year old child can understand it easily. The stage and rural design of this production is so grand that the audience feels as if they are in Treta Yug themselves. Broadway Ramlila has 18 original songs, sung by stalwarts like Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher, which will leave the audience enthralled. Professional costume designers have designed such costumes as if Rama's characters themselves have come alive. Acting is as if the characters of Rama himself are playing out before our eyes. More than 100 experienced artists of Mandi House present their talent in this production."

