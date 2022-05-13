Mumbai-Based Independent Artist, Arrows Drops New Single 'Hello Cheater' Ft. The Lightyears Explode

Mumbai-based independent music artist Dave Arrows has released his fourth single, "Hello Cheater," In collaboration with The Lightyears, a personal influence of Dave Arrows. "Hello Cheater" is not only a song fueled by raw emotion but the product of a new friendship between fan and artist. "Hello Cheater" is available now for streaming & download. Click here to listen.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, "I wrote 'Hello Cheater' after being put in an uncomfortable situation by a person I cared for. Although it's taken years to heal the scars, this song was a way to cope with it and become stronger than before."

"Hello Cheater" by Dave Arrows is the definition of rage. The song starts strong with wicked electric guitar riffs and heartbeat elevating drums, which sets the tone for the track. Arrows opens up with the lyrics, "Hello cheater, can you guess who?" This angry and sarcastic tone of voice draws you in and makes you mad at this "cheater."

"Hello Cheater" is the type of song you can blast at full volume while driving in the car with your friends cursing your latest ex. If you have a friend that just got their heart broken, put them on to this song immediately. This high-energy track is the perfect blend of a call-out and an absolute headbanger.