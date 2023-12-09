Geeta Chandran's SAMAGATI to Play Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, New Delhi Next Week

Dancer Choreographer Geeta Chandran will present her latest work 'SAMAGATI', choreographed for the NATYA VRIKSHA DANCE COLLECTIVE. The performance will take place from 7pm onwards on Monday, December 11th, 2023 at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi. Ph : Natya Vriksha – 98106 06833. Entry is open and free

SAMAGATI is a Sanskrit word that means “coming together,” “union,” and “progressing together.” In her choreographies for SAMAGATI, Geeta Chandran explores these themes, as well as the four Purusharth of the Sanatana: Dharma, Artha, Kaama and Moksha.