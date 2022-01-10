Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Designer Payal Pratap Collection 'View With a Room' is at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers

pixeltracker

Available at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers, 106, Chamiers Road, Chennai. 

Jan. 10, 2022  
Designer Payal Pratap Collection 'View With a Room' is at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers

Designer Payal Pratap collection "View with a room". A collection that celebrates all that we treasure and that which gives us direction and hope. Shades of plum, deep purple, midnight navy, fuchsia, ruby, petrol, coffee, and ochre make up the colour palette.

Maxi dresses, wrap dresses, saree dresses, riddled with peplum sleeves, gathers, smocking and hand woven details. Handloom wool stripe and check jackets peppered with delicate embroideries. Cross stitch motives, hand embroidered sequin highlights make an appearance.

Available at The Amethyst Room, Chamiers, 106, Chamiers Road, Chennai.


Related Articles View More India Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Oklahoma! Chicks Face Mask
Oklahoma! Chicks Face Mask
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Book of Mormon Hello Pom Beanie
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You