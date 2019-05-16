BWW Review: PAJAMA PARTY, THE NEW SATIRICAL PLAY Makes A Mark

The issue of crimes against women have been a hot bed topic especially in the recent times. With social media playing a big part in how thoughts are influenced concerning important societal issues, we today have more than just one avenue to make our voices heard.

But here comes a play that shows us another way at looking and handling crimes against women. The play that has a powerful female cast can be aptly described as social satire. While looking at the promotional pictures one may assume that the play is about women, glamor and leading a fun like but that is where the interesting part comes in. in a relatable manner the play presents a soul-stirring perspective.

The play progresses by telling the story of four women who live in Mumbai. Like most urban women, looking at life with hope and ambition each one of them are awaiting for something important to happen in their lives. The play sees them all gathering together for a Pajama Party at one of their friends place who has a live-in relationship with her boyfriend. The night is about fun, jokes and partying -- generally a good time that any urban girl would love to spend with her friends. Until, the inevitable happens and changes the course of the night. The director has judiciously used the situation to send out an important message. One that can give a new perspective on how we approach and deal with atrocities against women. Written and directed by Atul Satya Koushik, Pajama Party has an engaging storyline and a strong cast.

Popular TV actor Kamya Panjabi makes her theatre debut with the play. The other cast of the play includes TV actor Kavita Kaushik, Shakti Singh, Deepali Garg, Sunil Palwal, Arjun Singh and others. The set is brilliant and sets the mood for a pajama party. This can be one party even the most reclusive may want to book themselves in.

18 May Onwards

Royal Opera House and St Andrews Bandra





