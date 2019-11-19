BWW Previews: JAZZ INDIA CIRCUIT IS BACK AT GURUGRAM

Jazz has always been about exploring freedom, crossing boundaries, going beyond one's limits and deconstructing traditional techniques to produce contemporary interpretations that redefine the meaning of modern music. Bringing back the magical symphonies of the experimental genre, Teamwork Arts' Jazz India Circuit is back with its 2019 edition featuring path-breaking contemporary jazz musicians from India and around the world who continue to push the boundaries of the genre today.

The Jazz India Circuit is the one-stop destination to hear the newest and most diverse acts in contemporary jazz. Just as it has done for so many years, the Jazz India Circuit brings the best of modern jazz to Gurugram this season. Experimental, up-tempo, funky and daring, jazz has always been at the cutting edge of what's possible, and this year is no different. With a definite aim to push the boundaries of what typically constitutes the sound of the genre, the Jazz India Circuit 2019 brings international and local artistes from across the jazz spectrum for a celebration of the genre like no other.

The Gurugram leg of Jazz India Circuit will be held at the Horizon Plaza, DLF Phase V on December 6, 2019. This experimental, up-tempo and funky celebration of jazz will be juxtaposed with diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, R&B and other forms of music.

This year, Jazz India Circuit Gurugram boasts an unbelievable lineup of eclectic artistes and celebrated performers. High-energy Canadian band The Shuffle Demons will showcase their signature genre bending, visually entertaining and funny compositions. Described as 'one of the most important musicians of his generation', virtuoso guitarist par excellence, Simon Thacker brings his pioneering guitar style to India for the first time ever. The circuit will also see the Adil Manuel Collective performing across a wide variety of genres including jazz. Talking about the Jazz India Circuit 2019, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, "At Teamwork Arts we're constantly pushing the boundaries and creating novel experiences in the world of performing arts. The Jazz India Circuit celebrates the best of contemporary jazz bringing new idioms and the innovative spirit of jazz to the forefront for Indian audiences. JIC Gurugram showcases experimental jazz that blends diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, folk and world music."

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, said, "It is our constant endeavor to delight our guest with new experiences, new cuisines and new events. Teamwork Arts' Jazz India Circuit is one such event that has pushed boundaries of Contemporary Jazz by discovering new horizon. And we firmly believe that Horizon Plaza, which nestled many Fortune 500 companies, offers right atmosphere to host discussion worthy events like Jazz Festival that inspires people to discover new horizon."

Over the last four years, Jazz India Circuit has featured the likes of Stanley Jordan, Dave Weckl, Jojo Mayer|NERVE, Jamison Ross, House of Waters and 30+ riff-tearing, chops-flaring, brilliant musicians from around the country and the world

Some of the artists part of the event are

Adil Manuel Collective performs across a wide variety of genres including jazz, funk, soul, blues and Bollywood.Adil Manuel is a seasoned composer, guitarist and music curator who has worked with the likes of Shubha Mudgal, Indian Ocean, Clinton Cerejo, Louiz Banks and Loy Mendosa to name but a few. A stalwart of the Indian jazz circuit, Adil has also conceptualised and curated jazz music festivals across the country and has even appeared as a speaker on the TEDx stage.

Simon Thacker is a Scottish composer, classical guitarist, improviser and ensemble leader whose ever-expanding musical world draws on a deep immersion in diverse cultures. Having led some of today's most prescient intercultural ensembles, Simon brings his pioneering experiences to the art of solo guitar in Pashyanti. Simon's highly individual, iconoclastic music explores every facet of the instrument, ranging from beguiling digital delay driven soundscapes, muscular improvisations utilising his many inspirations to reimagining of Tagore. His instinctive rhythmic gift is as ferocious as it is layered and gives his music an unmistakable intensity. Pashyanti, is the latest stage in this journey and will Mark Simon's debut solo tour of India.

The Shuffle Demons first broke onto the Canadian music scene with an electrifying musical fusion that drew in equal measure from Sun Ra, Charles Mingus, Run DMC and the Beastie Boys. This band was genre bending, highly visually entertaining, funny and, best of all, could really PLAY. All their eye-catching, crowd-pleasing stunts were backed up by incredibly solid musicianship and real ground-breaking playing. Over the course of their illustrious career, The Shuffle Demons have released eight CDs, two hit videos, won several music awards, done numerous TV and radio appearances and toured nationally and internationally including 25 cross-Canada tours, 5 US tours, 17 European tours, as well as tours of the Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand playing on big festival stages, theatres and clubs. The Shuffle Demons play a mix of funk jazz, hard bop jazz and jazz rap, wear spectacular hand painted suits and love to parade through the audience.

What: Jazz India Circuit Gurgaon

When: December 6th 2019

Where: Horizon Plaza, DLF Phase V, Gurugram

Entry: Tickets available at www.jazzindiacircuit.com





