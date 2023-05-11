Young Texas Artists Seminar to Help Emerging Artists Take Careers To New Heights This Summer

Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists takes place online 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 3.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards Photo 1 Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Winners Of The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards
Houston Area Schools Cancel Trips to See JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Due to Cross-Gender Cas Photo 2 Schools Cancel Trips to See JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Due to Cross-Gender Casting
Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston! Photo 3 Review: The Heart-Wrenching STEEL MAGNOLIAS Is Stealing Hearts Right Here in Houston!
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Emerging artists will have an opportunity to develop valuable career advancement strategies and financial management skills when nonprofit arts organization Young Texas Artists presents its 2023 Career Development Seminar.

Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists takes place online 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 3.

This program by Jade Simmons & Friends is designed for emerging artists interested in developing multifaceted, profitable career paths. Participation is not limited to musicians; it's open to artists in a variety of disciplines including dance, poetry, visual art, photography and more.

"We're thrilled to be able to connect emerging artists with highly knowledgeable industry leaders through this program," said Susie Moore Pokorski, YTA President/CEO of Young Texas Artists (YTA). "This year's presenters include world-class concert pianist, best-selling author and internationally acclaimed creator of transformational experiences Jade Simmons, who was named one of the Best Keynote Speakers of 2019 and 2020. Ken Sebek, who developed a financial management component for our seminar, brings extensive experience as a retired CPA. And as Texas Medical Center Orchestra's former executive director, he understands the unique challenges facing emerging artists."

During the seminar, Simmons will guide participants through the process of purpose-based brand building and help participants learn to create innovative performances and approaches to public engagement.

Soprano Bronwyn White, who won a free career coaching session with Simmons as one of YTA's 2022 medalists, said Simmons' guidance continues to impact her as an artist.

"Jade Simmons helped me to change my thinking about what is possible with a music career," White said. "Often, musicians are waiting for an opportunity or submitting for other people's projects. She encouraged me to become more entrepreneurial by designing performances of music that I wanted to sing and felt should be heard. I've since booked two such performances with cultural institutions."

Sebek, a French horn player, says accounting and classical music have both been important aspects of his life. Now he's looking forward to bringing those worlds together to help emerging artists.

"I know some of the pitfalls young people can get into, that even adults can get into," Sebek said. "It is so difficult for young artists to make it in the world and to do it in a financially sound way. So, I am hoping through some of my experience, I can help emerging artists get on the right path and avoid financial pitfalls."

Registration for Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists is $25, with an $18 early-bird special available through May 13.

To watch YTA's promo video for its Career Development Seminar, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFVSV-CS50I.

To register for Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists, visit https://www.ytamc.com/career-development.

About Young Texas Artists:

Young Texas Artists, founded in 1983, is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit presenter of music competitions and events, career development programs and cultural enrichment outreach. The nationally acclaimed Young Texas Artists Music Competition and the YTA Career Development Program provide professional guidance, mentoring and highly sought performance experience. An Official Music Competition of the State of Texas, it is one of the few competitions in the nation with four performance divisions: Voice; Piano; Strings; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp and Guitar. The YTA contest is open to classical artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 for Voice), who are Texas residents or affiliated with a Texas music school. Over the years, Young Texas Artists has helped produce many distinguished professionals who have gone on to join orchestras, opera companies, universities and music schools around the world. youngtexasartists.org



RELATED STORIES - Houston

TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000 Photo
TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000

Theatre Under The Stars hosted its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28 at Houston's renowned Tony's on Richmond Ave. The event honored Paula Harris with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award.

DACAMERA Announces Ambitious, Diverse New 2023-24 Season Photo
DACAMERA Announces Ambitious, Diverse New 2023-24 Season

​​​​​​​DACAMERA, the Houston-based producer and presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, gace announced its 2023-24 season. Highlighting the season are two world premieres, presented as part of UNSILENT SPRING, a two-day interdisciplinary exploration of our evolving human responses to the environment.

Pearl Theater To Present DRIVING MISS DAISY, May 12- 28 Photo
Pearl Theater To Present DRIVING MISS DAISY, May 12- 28

The Pearl Theater will present awarding winning drama Driving Miss Daisy written by Alfred Uhry to the Houston area.

Cast & Creative Team Set for THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS at Alley Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS at Alley Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of The Servant of Two Masters. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises $110,000
DACAMERA Announces Ambitious, Diverse New 2023-24 SeasonDACAMERA Announces Ambitious, Diverse New 2023-24 Season
Pearl Theater To Present DRIVING MISS DAISY, May 12- 28Pearl Theater To Present DRIVING MISS DAISY, May 12- 28
Cast & Creative Team Set for THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS at Alley TheatreCast & Creative Team Set for THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS at Alley Theatre

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
The Bayou Theater at UHCL (5/11-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5: The Musical
Art Factory (4/28-5/14)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Butler Did It
Cast Theatrical Company (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
The Hobby Center (5/31-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Secret in the Wings
Creative Movement Practices (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driving Miss Daisy
Pearl Theater (5/12-5/28)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU