Young Texas Artists Seminar to Help Emerging Artists Take Careers To New Heights This Summer

Emerging artists will have an opportunity to develop valuable career advancement strategies and financial management skills when nonprofit arts organization Young Texas Artists presents its 2023 Career Development Seminar.

Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists takes place online 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 3.

This program by Jade Simmons & Friends is designed for emerging artists interested in developing multifaceted, profitable career paths. Participation is not limited to musicians; it's open to artists in a variety of disciplines including dance, poetry, visual art, photography and more.

"We're thrilled to be able to connect emerging artists with highly knowledgeable industry leaders through this program," said Susie Moore Pokorski, YTA President/CEO of Young Texas Artists (YTA). "This year's presenters include world-class concert pianist, best-selling author and internationally acclaimed creator of transformational experiences Jade Simmons, who was named one of the Best Keynote Speakers of 2019 and 2020. Ken Sebek, who developed a financial management component for our seminar, brings extensive experience as a retired CPA. And as Texas Medical Center Orchestra's former executive director, he understands the unique challenges facing emerging artists."

During the seminar, Simmons will guide participants through the process of purpose-based brand building and help participants learn to create innovative performances and approaches to public engagement.

Soprano Bronwyn White, who won a free career coaching session with Simmons as one of YTA's 2022 medalists, said Simmons' guidance continues to impact her as an artist.

"Jade Simmons helped me to change my thinking about what is possible with a music career," White said. "Often, musicians are waiting for an opportunity or submitting for other people's projects. She encouraged me to become more entrepreneurial by designing performances of music that I wanted to sing and felt should be heard. I've since booked two such performances with cultural institutions."

Sebek, a French horn player, says accounting and classical music have both been important aspects of his life. Now he's looking forward to bringing those worlds together to help emerging artists.

"I know some of the pitfalls young people can get into, that even adults can get into," Sebek said. "It is so difficult for young artists to make it in the world and to do it in a financially sound way. So, I am hoping through some of my experience, I can help emerging artists get on the right path and avoid financial pitfalls."

Registration for Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists is $25, with an $18 early-bird special available through May 13.

To watch YTA's promo video for its Career Development Seminar, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFVSV-CS50I.

To register for Dynamic Branding & Creative Career Development for Artists, visit https://www.ytamc.com/career-development.

About Young Texas Artists:

Young Texas Artists, founded in 1983, is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit presenter of music competitions and events, career development programs and cultural enrichment outreach. The nationally acclaimed Young Texas Artists Music Competition and the YTA Career Development Program provide professional guidance, mentoring and highly sought performance experience. An Official Music Competition of the State of Texas, it is one of the few competitions in the nation with four performance divisions: Voice; Piano; Strings; and Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp and Guitar. The YTA contest is open to classical artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 for Voice), who are Texas residents or affiliated with a Texas music school. Over the years, Young Texas Artists has helped produce many distinguished professionals who have gone on to join orchestras, opera companies, universities and music schools around the world. youngtexasartists.org