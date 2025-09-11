Young Texas Artists 25-26 Season to Feature Classic Cabaret, Music Competition And Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Young Texas Artists is launching its 2025-26 performing arts season, including a kickoff party with special musical guests, the 41st annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition and YTA's signature Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, along with a lecture series for YTA enthusiasts.

"YTA exists to serve both audiences and artists, and each new season strengthens that mission," said YTA President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski. "We're proud to champion rising classical musicians while also offering our state unforgettable cultural experiences."

YTA is opening its 2025-26 season with the first presentation in its "Something for Everyone" lecture series for YTA Circle, a group for YTA fans. The series is designed to explore music in all its forms.

The first presentation, "An Insider's Guide to Classical Music," will be presented by Aurel Retamozo, YTA Program & Operations Director. The program takes place Thursday, Sept. 18, at Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, 1506 Interstate 45 N.

With the exception of the first lecture, YTA Circle events generally are held at Madeley Fine Art Gallery (Conroe Art League), 127 Simonton St. in Downtown Conroe. They take place 5:30-7 p.m.

The lecture series continues Thursday, Nov. 6, with "What's so Grand About Opera?" with a guest from Houston Grand Opera.

The final lecture of the series, "How to Listen to a Symphony," takes place Thursday, April 23. The program will feature a special guest to be announced.

YTA Circle members also are invited to two special programs, beginning with a Christmas Sweater Contest and Music Trivia evening hosted by Jessica Hendricks and Retamozo on Thursday, Dec. 11.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, YTA Circle will present its Volunteer Appreciation and Sign-Up Dinner featuring a competition preview from Dr. Emelyne Bingham, Artistic Director of YTA.

YTA Circle welcomes guests, and the first event is free. The group's annual membership cost is $75 per couple or individual (members are welcome to bring guests to events).

For membership information, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/yta-circle.

Classic Cabaret

YTA is celebrating the launch of the 2025-26 season with its Classic Cabaret party, taking place 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16, at The Woodlands Country Club-Palmer Course, 100 Grand Fairway.

This year's Classic Cabaret will showcase multiple Grammy Award-nominated pianist Petronel Malan, a 1998 Young Texas Artists Music Competition winner. Born in South Africa, Malan made her piano debut at age 10 with the Johannesburg Symphony. Today, she maintains a full performance schedule as a recitalist, orchestral soloist and chamber musician in venues around the world.

Malan is known for performing in elegant evening gowns from her vintage designer collection, as she will for Classic Cabaret.

Also performing at the cabaret is award-winning cellist William Suh, an Artist Diploma candidate at The Juilliard School. Suh, YTA's 2025 Silver Medalist in the Strings Division, has performed as an orchestral soloist and chamber musician in the U.S., Asia and Europe. He is a recipient of the Aldo Parisot Prize and Broadus Erle Prize from the Yale School of Music and has been awarded first prizes in prestigious music competitions across the U.S.

Suh performs on a 1913 cello by Carl Becker Sr. on generous loan from the Colburn Collection.

"We want our audiences to feel the excitement of discovering tomorrow's stars and the pride of seeing YTA alumni shine on stage," Pokorski said. "Petronel Malan and William Suh embody that promise beautifully."

To make reservations for Classic Cabaret, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/classic-cabaret.

YTA Music Competition

YTA is now accepting applications for its classical music competition, offering $40,000 in cash prizes, plus mentoring and performance opportunities. Application materials are due by 11:59 p.m. CST on Dec. 31, 2025. Details and application: https://youngtexasartists.org/compete.

Eligible artists are ages 18-30 (20-32 for Voice) and are either Texas residents or enrolled at a Texas music school. Competitors perform in one of four divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; or Winds, Brass, Percussion, Harp & Guitar.

The 2025-26 competition will be held March 12-14, 2026, culminating in the YTA Finalists' Concert & Awards at the Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main St. in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

This season, YTA is offering the opportunity to purchase display ads in the concert program book. Learn more: youngtexasartists.org/advertising

Advertising questions: Contact Retamozo at aurel@youngtexasartists.org.

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue

During the Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, YTA's biggest fundraiser of the year, attendees can enjoy a Texas barbecue dinner with all the trimmings and dance to Texas music by Bill Mock & His Highway 105 Band. The jeans-to-jewels celebration also features a live auction and plenty of Lone Star bling.

This season's gala takes place 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at YTA's Grand Pavilion, which will be set up on Main Street in front of Crighton Theatre. From there, guests can walk into the theater to see the Finalists' Concert & Awards program.

After the competition, guests are invited to YTA's after-party featuring a champagne, wine and longnecks bar along with toasts to the competition finalists, dancing, desserts and coffee.