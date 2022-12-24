Vincent Victoria Presents to Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
The film screens on New Years's Eve at 6 pm at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch.
Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Years Eve.
The independent movie which has received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike takes you back to 1950s Hollywood and the early days of television. The film imagines a fictional all-black variety show dominating the T.V. ratings in 1956 and threatening to overtake I Love Lucy for the number one spot. Because of the outward racism and homophobia of the time though, the show's success may be short-lived.
Says screenwriter, director, and star of the film Vincent Victoria, "The movie's plot is almost identically mirroring what's happening on Broadway today with the show Ain't No Mo where an acclaimed artistic vehicle is fighting for survival in mainstream America because of its subject matter and predominately African American audience."
"In reality The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour could not have existed at the time as there were rarely any people of color seen on TV then, let alone STARRING in their own successful television show. The lone example was possibly The Nat King Cole Show that starred the legendary crooner Nat King Cole. The show only lasted for a handful of episodes though due to the lack of adequate sponsorship because of racism from advertisers.
"What makes The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour show even more unique is that it features an outwardly gay man hosting the fictional variety series and speaking openly about sexuality and civil rights."
The film screens on New Years's Eve at 6 pm at Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch. All tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216245®id=77&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.vincentvictoriapresents.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the door.
**Please note, the film contains strong adult language**
