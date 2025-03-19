Video: Watch the 'Let It Go' Reveal From FROZEN at Theater Under The Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Jenna Lea Rosen do the iconic Elsa costume change in Frozen at Theatre Under The Stars! The big reveal comes during "Let It Go," when Elsa sheds her royal garb for her ice queen costume.

Theatre Under The Stars was one of only a handful of theatres across the country chosen by Disney to create one of the first regional productions of Frozen. The new staging and new designs will feature all the magic of this iconic musical and allow audiences to experience Arendelle in a whole new way.

Dive into the enchanted tale of Frozen, where two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, are separated by a powerful, icy spell. As Arendelle falls under an endless winter, brave Anna, along with the fearless Kristoff, the hilarious Olaf, and loyal Sven, embarks on a daring quest to reunite with Elsa and save their kingdom. Will the warmth of sisterhood break the frozen curse? See the story you love told in a whole new way by a fabulous cast of performers.

Also in the cast are Cailen Fu as Anna, Fergie Philippe as Kristoff, Mark Ivy as Olaf, Kahlil Cabble as Sven puppet manipulator, and Manuel Stark Santos as Hans. Also in the cast are Ben Lurye as Weselton, and Tyler Ray Lewis and Sarah Sachi as Pabbie and Bulda.

