Video: Kennedy Kanagawa Sings 'Never Ever Getting Rid of Me' in WAITRESS at Theatre Under the Stars

{"@context": "http://schema.org","@type": "VideoObject","name": ""Never Ever Getting Rid of Me" from Waitress at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS","description": "Ogies here, and hes not going anywhere!Never Ever Getting Rid of Me Performed by Kennedy Kanagawa in WAITRESS at the 5th Avenue & Theatre Under The Stars","thumbnailUrl": "https://i1.ytimg.com/vi/hwWeZiNbOeI/hqdefault.jpg","uploadDate": "{ts '2025-04-07 12:42:44'}","contentUrl": "https://www.youtube.com/v/hwWeZiNbOeI?version=3","embedUrl": "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwWeZiNbOeI","duration": "PT5M33S", "publisher": {"@type": "Organization","name": "YouTube"}}

Watch Kennedy Kanagawa perform “Never Ever Getting Rid of Me” in WAITRESS, from Theatre Under The Stars and The 5th Avenue Theatre. Experience this heartwarming musical that celebrates female friendship, love and pie all set to an unforgettable score by Sara Bareilles.

The actor, who played Milky White in the recent Into the Woods revival on Broadway, plays Ogie in the new production of the beloved musical.

Based on the hit film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. James (Jim) Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance. You can get a first look at footage of the production HERE.

Leading the cast are Kerstin Anderson as “Jenna,” Tori Gresham as “Dawn,” Porscha Shaw as “Becky,” Adam Standley as “Dr. Jim Pomatter,” Dane Stokinger as “Earl,” Allen Fitzpatrick as “Joe,” Brandon O’Neill as “Cal,” and Houston’s own Siena Quintos Blodgett and Adeline Miley sharing the role of “Lulu.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Kristin Burch, Rob Burgess, Carly Corey, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Nik Hagen, Nalica Hennings, Matthew Kacergis, Jordan King, Cherisse Martinelli, Nick McCarthy, Trina Mills, Taylor Niemeyer-Symons, Yusef Seevers, and Jason Weitkamp.

Lisa Shriver is the Director and Choreographer of Waitress. Shriver is known for her work on Broadway including directing Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention, The Story of My Life, and Ring of Fire. Joining Shriver on the artistic team are: Music Director, Matthew Antonio Perri; Scenic Designer, Julia Hayes Welch; Costume Designer, Danielle Nieves; Lighting Designer, Robert J. Aguilar; Sound Designer Haley Parcher; Hair & Make-up Designer, Jason Goldsberry; and Production Stage Manager, JR Welden.

