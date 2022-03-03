Vibraphonist Joel Ross to Appear at DACAMERA With Harpist Brandee Younger and GOOD VIBES

DACAMERA, a Houston-based presenter of chamber music and jazz concerts, announces vibraphonist Joel Ross on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Cullen Theater in the Wortham Theater Center. Joined by harpist Brandee Younger, Ross and his band Good Vibes will perform an assortment of songs from his two Blue Note recordings Kingmaker and Who Are You? Ross is one of the standout artists in the recent resurgence of groundbreaking jazz musicians coming out of Chicago. In 2019, Ross released his Blue Note debut KingMaker to universal critical acclaim and topped the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star category for vibraphone.

With the release of his sophomore recording Who Are You? in 2020, Ross solidly assumed his place as one today's most promising young artists. An in-demand collaborator, he has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Village Vanguard, SF Jazz, Duc des Lombards, Ronnie Scotts, Jazz Standard, Red Sea Jazz Festival, Yoshi's Oakland and California Jazz Conservatory. A leading voice of the harp today, performer and composer Younger defies genres and labels. She has performed and recorded with artists including Pharoah Sanders, Ravi Coltrane, Common, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Lauryn Hill. In 2019, Younger released her fourth solo album, Soul Awakening, and her original composition "Hortense" was featured in the

Netflix Concert-Documentary, Beyoncé: Homecoming.

Younger was awarded Rising Star Harpist in DownBeat's 2020 Critics Poll and was nominated for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition for her original composition "Beautiful is Black." DACAMERA's jazz series continues with ARTEMIS on Friday, May 13 at Cullen Theater. Tickets for Joel Ross Good Vibes start at $37.50. Tickets are available by contacting DACAMERA, 1402 Sul Ross, at 713-524-5050 or online at www.dacamera.com. Tickets for students and senior citizens are always half-price. $5 student rush tickets are available 30 minutes before each concert begins.

All DACAMERA patrons will be required to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test

result or proof of vaccination, and photo identification. This policy applies to ticketed events at

all of our venues. In addition, all patrons must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at

all times, except while actively eating or drinking. Learn more at dacamera.com/covid-19-

protocols/.



DACAMERA's mission is to inspire individuals and enrich communities through diverse and

inventive musical experiences. The organization is widely acclaimed for its innovative

programming, notably Artistic and General Director Sarah Rothenberg's unique concerts

connecting music with literature and the visual arts, as well as for its jazz series, featuring a

distinctive mix of renowned performers and emerging artists.