Theatre Under The Stars Spotlight Series Returns in a New Location

Aug. 12, 2024
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the company’s Spotlight Series will return for the 2024/25 Season at a new location, the Ion, Houston’s innovation hub in midtown powered by Rice University, located at 4201 Main St.

Experience live performances, test your knowledge with thrilling trivia, and join an engaging conversation with TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges and a panel of special guests. This is a night of fun, entertainment, and insider insights you won't want to miss!

“We’re not only creating productions – we’re sparking conversations, connections, and a lifelong passion for the arts,” said Knechtges. “Join us as we transform every performance into a thrilling journey, celebrating the power and impact of the arts together. Let’s create, connect, and cultivate a love for the arts that lasts a lifetime!”

The Spotlight Series Schedule for the 2024/25 Season

Dear Evan Hansen - August 22, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors - September 25, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Disney’s Frozen - November 13, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Mean Girls - January 9, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Waitress - March 26, 2025 at 6 p.m.

In The Heights – April 30, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The Spotlight Series celebrates the artform of musical theatre throughout the season introducing each of the shows in the season to the community during an event that takes place several weeks before the production opens. The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and a general admission ticket is required for attendance. Tickets can be secured online or at the door.




