The Hobby Center to Offer Buy One, Get One Free Tickets During Houston Theater Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has revealed nineteen performances that wincluded in Houston Theater Week 2025. The fourth annual Houston Theater Week will kick off August 18-24, 2025, which offers exclusive discounts for performances running 2025-2026.

The week-long promotion was created by Houston First Corporation in collaboration with professional theatres and performing arts groups to raise awareness and generate support for Houston’s arts community.

This year brings together 22 professional performing arts groups, offering over 400 performances; providing consumers with Buy One, Get One FREE to some of the best live performances in the city using the code HTW25. Visit TheHobbyCenter.org and HoustonTheaterWeek.com for more information.

“From Broadway blockbusters to intimate concerts, there’s something for everyone on our stages,” said Lise Bohn, Hobby Center Vice President of Advancement. “We’re honored to join so many incredible arts organizations in celebrating Houston' vibrant arts scene. Houston Theater Week is an invitation to the whole city - come discover your new favorite show!"

2025-2026 PERFORMANCES AT THE HOBBY CENTER INCLUDED IN HOUSTON THEATER WEEK:

Broadway at the Hobby Center: Life of Pi | Aug 19 – 24

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Vanguardia Subterránea: Latin American Perspectives in Jazz starring Miguel Zenón's Quartet | Sept 12

Arts Lyrica Houston: Bach’s Divine Comedy | Sept 19

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: A Flamenco Journey starring Ana María Barceló | Oct 10

Hobby Center Presents: Choir! Choir! Choir! | Oct 11

Hobby Center Presents: Haunted Objects Live! | Oct 24

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Divas Across the Decades starring Christina Wells | Nov 6

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Fall Collection | Nov 8

Hobby Center in collaboration with Jazz Houston Presents: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis | Nov 16

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Mamma I’m A Big Girl Now | Dec 13

Hobby Center Presents: Modern Folk - Multicultural Roots starring American Patchwork Quartet | Jan 30

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: An Evening with Bernadette Peters | Feb 6

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: LOVE ALWAYS: Celebrating the Romance of Nat King Cole starring Jumaane Smith | Feb 12

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Sincerely, Sondheim starring Nicholas Rodriguez | Mar 26

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Wild Woman starring Kate Kortum | Apr 9

Houston Contemporary Dance Company: Toward Joy | Apr 11

Hobby Center Presents Beyond Broadway: Eva Nobelzada in Concert | Apr 17

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: & Broadway starring Teal Wicks with Music Direction & Piano Steven Jamail | May 7

Hobby Center Presents Live at the Founders Club: Havana Grooves starring The Alfredo Rodríguez Trio | Jun 11

TICKETING: BOGO tickets will be available using the code HTW25 August 18, 2025 at 10:00 am to August 24, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT online and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby, Houston, TX 77002) during regular box office hours. Discounts and availability are limited. Theater Week discounts cannot be combined with any other offers or applied to previous purchases. Some exclusions may apply. Prices subject to change.