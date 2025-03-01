The Buddy Holly Hall Will Present ANNIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present the iconic Tony Award ® -winning musical ANNIE. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage March 28–30, 2025.

Cast includes Hazel Vogel (Annie), Stefanie Londino (Miss Hannigan), Christopher Swan (Oliver Warbucks), Julia Nicole Hunter (Grace), Mark Woodard (FDR), Rhett Guter (Rooster), Isabella De Souza Moore (Lily St. Regis) The Orphans are Aria Valentina Aldea, Eva Lizette Carreon, Anna Dillon, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Olive Ross-Kline and Nora West.

The featured ensemble includes Anthony DaSilva, Savannah Fisher, Alloria Frayser, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Matt Gibson, Caroline Glazier, Danny Lindgren, Ryan Mulvaney, Joel Newsome, Melinda Parrett, Drew Tanabe, Trent Tyson, and Stephanie Wahl.

ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), with orchestrations by Dan DeLange. The tour music supervisor is Matthew Smedal. Talitha Fehr is the Music Coordinator and Andrew David Sotomayor is

the Music Director. The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), based on lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney’s Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt Casting, LLC.

The ANNIE tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Brigham Johnson, stage manager Tara Tolar-Payne and assistant stage manager Olivia Gordon. The company management team is led by company manager Royce Matthews with assistant company manager Angela Strohbeck.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in this new

production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Comments