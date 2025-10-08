 tracker
THE MINUTES Regional Premiere to be Presented at Dirt Dogs Theatre Co.

Performances will run from October 24 – November 8, 2025.

By: Oct. 08, 2025
THE MINUTES Regional Premiere to be Presented at Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Image
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. will open its 10th season with the regional premiere of The Minutes, nominated for the Tony Award for best play of 2022, written by Tracy Letts. Directed by Curtis Barber, The Minutes is a biting political satire infused with dark humor, offering a sharp, humorous, and timely critique of power dynamics, political corruption, and the manipulation of history.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Set during a council meeting in the small, fictional town of Big Cherry, a group of local politicians and officials convenes to address seemingly routine, mundane matters. As the meeting unfolds, however, unexpected and unsettling truths about the town's past and the people in charge begin to surface. With Pulitzer Prize-winning Letts' signature mix of sharp humor and mounting tension, The Minutes delivers an urgent and engaging reflection on how even the smallest political systems reflect and influence larger power structures.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Tracy Letts is the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning author of August: Osage County. His other plays include Killer Joe and Man from Nebraska, named one of Time Magazine's Top Ten Plays of 2003. He is an ensemble member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. His appearances there include Homebody/Kabul, The Dazzle, Glengarry Glen Ross, Three Days of Rain, and Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Film appearances include Guinevere, U.S. Marshals and Chicago Cab. Television appearances include Homeland, The District, Profiler, The Drew Carey Show, Home Improvement, and Seinfeld. Tracy made his directing debut at the Lookingglass Theatre Company with Glen Berger's play Great Men of Science, Nos. 21 & 22. Letts' 1996 cult-classic, Bug, recently produced by Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., will receive its Broadway debut in December at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

 




