THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Comes to the 4th Wall Theatre

Performances are January 13 – February 5, 2022.

Jan. 14, 2022  
4th Wall Theatre Company will present the Houston Premiere production of the recent Broadway smash hit, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Performances are January 13 - February 5, 2022.

Jim Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. John D'Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy-an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Fingal is assigned to fact-check D'Agata's essay, the two come head to head in a hysterical yet gripping ethical dispute over facts versus truth.

Award-winning director Kim Tobin-Lehl will direct a trio of talented actors including Pamela Vogel, Nick Farco, and - making his 4th Wall debut - Jack Gereski.

The design team for this production will include some of Houston's top theatre talent featuring Lighting Design by Dan Jones, Set Design by Ryan McGettigan, Sound Design by Robert Meek, Costume Design by Macy Lyne, and Properties Design by Lauren Davis.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com or follow @4thwallhouston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


