THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Comes to Cast Theatrical Next Month

Performances run October 6 – 22.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Comes to Cast Theatrical Next Month

Cast Theatrical will present The Curious Savage, a heartwarming comedy by John Patrick from October 6 – 22, 2023.

The play is centered around Mrs. Ethel Savage, who after inheriting ten million dollars upon her husband's death, makes plans to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their “foolish dreams". However, her stepchildren strongly object and to prevent her from doing away with their family’s wealth, they have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters. It is among the gentle residents there that she finds her true kindness and loyalty.

Cast of Characters:

Lisa Jones Bevil as Mrs. Ethel Savage

CrystalPearl Rodriguez as Florence

Donald Hale as Hannibal

Tricia Yurcak as Fairy May

Dan Giles as Jeff

Sylvia Powers as Mrs. Paddy

Kate Proctor as Miss Willie

John Bevil as Dr. Emmett

Danielle Mari as Lily Belle Savage

Jeff Hochreiter as Titus Savage

Darin Mielke as Samuel Savage

Ivannah Bandalan as Understudy, Mrs. Paddy

Omar Darwiche as Understudy, Dr. Emmett

Creative Team:

Director: Stephanie Phillips

Assistant Director/Stage Manager: Sam Martinez

“This show is full of laughter, real characters and touching moments,” said Director Stephanie Phillips. “Our audiences are going to fall in love – or love to hate – each of the characters.”

Performances will be held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from October 6 – 22. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays and a Thursday evening performance on October 12. Understudy performances will be on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons and are available at Click Here.

Cast Theatrical is the longest running community theatre in Fort Bend County, founded by a small troupe of amateur actors in 1989, whose vision was to provide easy access to theatrical productions for the enjoyment of the local community and visitors to Rosenberg.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
4th Wall Theatre Company To Host Spooky Fundraiser COCKTAILS & COSTUME Photo
4th Wall Theatre Company To Host Spooky Fundraiser COCKTAILS & COSTUME

4th Wall Theatre Company is entering their 13th season and celebrating with a frightfully fun fundraising party 'Cocktails & Costumes'.

2
Interview: Maestro Ermanno Florio Celebrates His Last Season as Houston Ballet Conductor Photo
Interview: Maestro Ermanno Florio Celebrates His Last Season as Houston Ballet Conductor

After 32 years as Music Director of Houston Ballet, Ermanno Florio will step down from his position at the end of the 2023 – 2024 season. BroadwayWorld Houston had the chance and honor to speak with him about what he has learned in his many years with the Houston Ballet and his plans for the future as he retires from his current position.

3
THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Comes to Cast Theatrical Next Month Photo
THE CURIOUS SAVAGE Comes to Cast Theatrical Next Month

Cast Theatrical will present The Curious Savage, a heartwarming comedy by John Patrick from October 6 – 22, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
FALSTAFF Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October Photo
FALSTAFF Comes to Houston Grand Opera in October

On October 27, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Falstaff, Verdi’s popular comedic masterpiece. Learn more about the opera and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Way It Is...Now
The DeLuxe Theater (10/07-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L'enfant/ Monsieur
Moores Opera House (10/26-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Doll's House, Part 2
Theatre Southwest (9/15-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Gator Conspiracy
Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (1/18-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark
The Center for the Arts & Sciences (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Catastrophic Theatre (9/29-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Rudder Theatre Complex [Rudder Auditorium] (11/01-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Alvin Community College Theatre (10/21-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You