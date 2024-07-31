Spotlight: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stageworks Theater, located in Northwest Houston, opened the lovable Broadway Musical, “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” the weekend of July 19th – 21st to a full house led by a young energetic cast of experienced actors.



This production remains true to the Charles Shultz styling of this classic musical but adding pops of new fun in literally every number without deviating from the Charlie Brown story. The styling of this show is genius.



Imagine as if Charles Schulz “Peanuts Gang” are putting on their own version of a Broadway show. They spend a week in New York meeting with Broadways biggest writers and stars, and now it’s their turn! Any musical theatre nerd will know notable references to Chorus Line, West Side Story, Les Misérables, Cats, Phantom of the Opera. In classic Peanut’s style, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they celebrate Broadway, play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.



“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” is directed by Morgan Montgomery; her first directed show at Stageworks Theater. She directs an experienced cast to bring the stories to life. Jackson Nichols, previously seen in TUTS productions, is cast as Charlie Brown. He makes you feel warm and fuzzy, as you relate to his everyday problems. Nathan Crooks, a seasoned Stageworks Theater actor, brings a hilarious and cerebral presence to the character of Linus. Paul Schoeller, seen many times in Houston theaters, brings the experience of 2 national Broadway Tours to the role of Schroeder, the Beethoven loving pianist who is the target of Lucy’s love. Heather Hall, also seen at TUTS, plays the role of Lucy, brings the house down with her uproarious humor and booming vocals.



Clairey Townsend as Sally Brown and Mia Coyle as Snoopy complete this cast, with impeccable comedic timing and vocals adding to the ensemble. Together this cast creates a “Peanuts Gang Love Letter to Broadway”.



The director, Morgan Montgomery, highlights her view on the show::



“One of my favorites is “Beethoven Day.” A pop gospel number about Schroeders love and obsession for Beethoven on his birthday. It’s incredibly electric and catchy. It will make you want to stand up and cheer! There are some amazing references I will not say here (you’ll have to see it and find out.) Another favorite is “Happiness.” The closing number of the show that makes you feel grateful for the simple things about life. We also pay homage to A Charlie Brown Christmas, one of my favorite twists in the show. You leave feeling happy, warm, and hopeful. This is certainly not one you want to miss!”





You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown presented by Stageworks Theater Houston

Show Schedule: July 19 - August 11,2024

Tickets: https://www.stageworkshouston.org/charlie-brown



Come out and support YOUR local community theater!



Stageworks Theater is an intimate venue where the actors transfer you to the scene portrayed on the stage. Stageworks Theatre produces original or established theatrical works (dramas, comedies, and musicals) each season which reflect high artistic quality and cultural diversity. Stageworks Theater strives to inspire adults, teens, and children by providing a safe and encouraging environment that fosters creativity, respect, personal growth, and character development. Stageworks Theater is dedicated to building long-term relationships with our actors, theatre artists, patrons and community by providing exceptional entertainment and professional education.

Comments