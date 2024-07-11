Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

DEAR EVAN HANSEN ON SALE JULY 8!

By: Jul. 11, 2024
Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
The winner of 6 Tony Awards, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.” Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar® winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson.




