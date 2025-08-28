 tracker
AMERICAN PSYCHO at The Hobby Center

American Psycho Slashes into The Hobby Center

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Spotlight: AMERICAN PSYCHO at The Hobby Center Image
American Psycho: The Musical slashes into The Hobby Center September 2–14 in a world-premiere reimagining from Tony Award® winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars).

Robert Lenzi (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, South Pacific) takes on the chilling role of Patrick Bateman, joined by Paul Schwensen (WICKED, The Book of Mormon) as Paul Owen, Tyce Green (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Timothy Price, Owen Claire Smith (FBI: Most Wanted) as Evelyn Williams, and Chiara Trentalange (Girl From The North Country) as Jean.

“It's sure to deliver a new iteration of the show that is cool, dangerous, thought-provoking, and very entertaining.” - Composer Duncan Sheik

 




