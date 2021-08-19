Single Tickets for Houston Grand Opera's 2021â€“22 Season Now on Sale

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is now offering single tickets to the 2021-22 season at HGO.org. After an all-virtual 2020-21 season through HGO Digital, the company will launch its triumphant return to live performance at The Wortham Theater Center on October 22, 2021. HGO's mainstage 2021-22 season is comprised of 36 performances across six productions and three community performances. The company will present three student performances and a new slate of digital offerings through HGO Digital, which will be announced later this summer. Of note, half of HGO's mainstage operas for 2021-22 will be conducted by women, more than any other season in company history, and two will be directed by women.

The season opens with audience favorite Carmen. A tragedy of obsessive love, Bizet's Carmen from 1875 is considered the most popular opera in the world today. Mezzo-soprano and HGO Studio alumna Carolyn Sproule takes on the role of the famous bohemian whose beauty, confidence, and provocative lifestyle captivate the soldier Don JosÃ©, sung by incredible tenor Richard Trey Smagur, although his jealousy will ultimately destroy them both. Expect striking costumes and gorgeous dancing in director/choreographer Rob Ashford's acclaimed production, conducted by Lidiya Yankovskaya in her HGO debut. (Oct. 22 - Nov. 7; Oct. 26 and Nov. 6 feature an alternative cast)

The company's 71st world premiere continues HGO's holiday opera series with composer Joel Thompson and librettist Andrea Davis Pinkney's The Snowy Day, based on the beloved children's picture book by Ezra Jack Keats. Join Peter, a young boy out exploring the city alone for the first time, as he experiences the delights of crunching, sliding, and playing in a fresh snowfall and, along the way, learns some truths about life. HGO Studio artist and soprano Raven McMillon takes on the role of Peter, and director Omer Ben Seadia brings the wonder and magic of the boy's wintry world to life. Patrick Summers conducts. (Dec. 9 - Dec. 19; Dec. 15 and 16 feature an alternative cast)

The winter repertoire begins with the gripping drama of Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites, showcasing the talents of some of the most sought-after artists in opera. Sopranos and HGO Studio alumnae Natalya Romaniw and Lauren Snouffer join the cast as Blanche and Sister Constance, respectively. Powerhouse soprano Christine Goerke, the season's Lynn Wyatt Great Artist, returns to HGO as Madame Lidoine, in this lushly beautiful opera set during the French Revolution, directed by the legendary Francesca Zambello and conducted by Patrick Summers. (Jan. 14 - Jan. 22)

Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade's wildly inventive production of Mozart's The Magic Flute, originally scheduled for the 2019-20 season, rounds out the winter repertoire. This silenta??film-inspired visual spectacle incorporates live performance with a magical animated world. The fable centers around noble Prince Tamino and bird-catcher Papageno's quest to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night's daughter. During their journey, the two are tested as they overcome evil to discover the truth. Four incredible HGO Studio alumni lead the cast of this can't-miss production. Dame Jane Glover conducts. (Feb. 4 - Feb. 13)

A mesmerizing new production of Turandot created by world-renowned artist and Texan Robert Wilson kicks off HGO's spring repertoire. Considered Puccini's finest musical masterpiece, the opera transports audiences to a fantasy land ruled by the titular princess, sung by celebrated soprano and HGO Studio alumna Tamara Wilson, who does not want to marry. She gives her would-be suitors two options: answer three vexing riddles correctly or die by beheading. Her plan is working perfectly-until Calaf comes to town and she meets her match. But first Turandot must try, one more time, to kill him. HGO Principal Guest Conductor Eun Sun Kim conducts. (Apr. 22 - May 6)

The season closes with Gounod's sweeping adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. With a large chorus, big, rich harmonies, intricate dance numbers, and sumptuous costumes, this new production is French grand opera at its finest. Tenor Michael Spyres plays Romeo opposite soprano Adriana GonzÃ¡lez in her HGO debut as Juliet. The story opens in Verona, where the star cross'd lovers' families are feuding. As the tale goes, tragedy strikes, and Romeo and Juliet need to choose family or true love. Patrick Summers conducts. (Apr. 29 - May 11)

On October 6, HGO will present An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann, a special, one-night event with international tenor Jonas Kaufmann, featuring the HGO Orchestra conducted by HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. Kaufmann's highly anticipated HGO debut, and first-ever Houston performance, is the chance of a lifetime for opera lovers. Single tickets for the concert are now on sale.

In February 2022, HGOco will present HGO's 72nd world premiere, Turn and Burn, A Rodeo Opera, in tandem with rodeo season. Part of the Song of Houston initiative, the 75-minute chamber opera is composed by Nell Shaw Cohen to a libretto by Megan Cohen and conducted by Benjamin Manis. The production will be directed by Leslie Swackhamer. The story, created from interviews with rodeo athletes through generous access courtesy of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, centers on a small-town barrel-racing champion and an ambitious young executive who aim for a big win at the rodeo. Set in a colorful world of bucking broncs and carnival rides, the premiere offers a feminist perspective on contemporary rodeo culture.

After an extraordinarily successful digital season, the organization will present the second season of HGO Digital. Like companies around the world, HGO re-envisioned how to create and present operatic works in the digital space during the pandemic, allowing it to reach audiences in its region and across the globe. More details about the digital offerings will be available later this summer.

At the onset of the pandemic, the organization developed the HGO Health Advisory Committee to guide the company through protocols and safety measures to help protect the wellbeing of the entire team and community. For the upcoming season, COVID protocols will be announced in September.

HGO continues to reach younger audiences through its popular Opening Nights for Young Professionals (ONYP) subscription series, for which 6-opera series subscriptions start as low as $93 and its affordable ticket initiatives that include the Pay Your Age program and the NEXUS ticket underwriting program. Launched four years ago, Pay Your Age gives those under the age of 25 the opportunity to pay the price of their age for a single ticket. The multiyear NEXUS initiative provides a limited number of $15 tickets for first-time opera goers and student group audiences to all HGO performances.

To learn more about the organization, visit HGO.org.