Review: SCHMITT'S PSALM 47 AND STRAVINSKY'S FIREBIRD at Houston Symphony

Houston Symphony starts out with a bang this 2025-26 season this past Friday night, with a double billing of Schmitt’s triumphant Psalm 47 featuring Angel Blue in her debut with the company, and the pièce de résistance of Stravinsky’s Firebird. Delighting audiences of all ages, this performance is a must-see to start off this performing arts season right!

Schmitt’s Psalm 47 is a powerful work for soprano, chorus, and orchestra that sets the Latin psalm text in a sweeping, dramatic style. Opening with a brilliant fanfare, the piece combines vigorous choral writing and lush orchestration with a contrasting lyrical soprano solo. Praised at its 1906 premiere, it established Schmitt as a bold new voice in French music and remains notable for its grandeur, intensity, and operatic scope.

Stravinsky’s Firebird is a landmark composition that launched his international career and marked his first collaboration with Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes. Based on Russian fairy tales, the story follows Prince Ivan, who captures the magical Firebird and gains her help in defeating the evil sorcerer Kashchei. Stravinsky’s score blends lush, romantic lyricism with bold rhythmic drive and vivid orchestral color, creating an atmosphere that moves from shimmering enchantment to ferocious energy. The work’s dazzling finale, with its triumphant, soaring theme, remains one of the most celebrated moments in 20th-century music.

It is an understatement to say that the Houston Symphony always seems to knock it out of the park. However, this was none as apparent as this evening’s performance. A standout in Schmitt’s Psalm 47 is Angel Blue, a world-renowned soprano, whose glorious voice soars with the bombastic Houston Symphony and pulsates a beautiful solo. Blue is a name in the operatic world, and it is clear as to why the Houston Symphony has chosen such a marvelous performer to open its season. Also, special regards to the Houston Symphony Chorus and Houston Chamber Choir for their incredible vocal prowess. It is clear that the musical direction by Anthony J. Maglione and Betsy Cook Weber, respectively, allows these volunteer singers to perform at the top of their game.

The secondary standout is the entirety of Stravinsky’s Firebird, a popular musical piece performed by multiple orchestras and music programs. However, it takes the Houston Symphony to fully bring this composition to life, not only correctly but also at its full maximum glory. While Music Director of the Houston Symphony, Juraj Valcuha, does an incredible job conducting, his direction leads to some triumphant interpretations of Stravinsky’s score. Piccolo player Kathryn Ladner is a highlight, as it is obvious she is enjoying the piece to the point that her adrenaline is clearly pulsating through her, standing triumphantly through a remarkable solo. The entire Horn section, featuring William VerMeulen, Robert Johnson, Nathan Cloeter, Brian Thomas, Brian Mangrum, Ian Mayton, and Spencer Bay, achieves some remarkable feats as particular sections of the music allow their talent to shine brightly (pun intended).

Should one take a trip to Jones Hall and witness classical music at its finest, an absolute resounding yes. Whether you are a seasoned classical music enthusiast or a curious future fan, this weekend’s performances of these incredible works are a wonder of audible glory. The beauty and grandeur of the Houston Symphony are on full display and is worth every penny.

