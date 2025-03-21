Photos: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS At Main Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Main Street Theater will present Kenneth Grahame’s beloved classic, The Wind in the Willows, on stage through April 5. Check out photos from the production.

Friendly Rat, mild-mannered Mole, wise Badger, and kind—but conceited—Toad all live on the banks of the Thames. While Mole and Rat are content to go out in a rowboat, Toad prefers the excitement of motor cars. Dramatized by Joseph Baldwin, the classic tale follows the adventures of four friends as they navigate the English countryside and learn valuable lessons about friendship and loyalty. Recommended for Kindergarten and older.

The Wind in the Willows performances are at MST’s MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002 on Saturdays, March 22, 29 & April 5, 2025 at 10:30am & 1:30pm. Ticket Prices: $24 - $34 Available online at www.MainStreetTheater.com or by phone at 713-524-6706. Main Street Theater also offers an ASL-interpreted performance on April 5 at 1:30pm.

Photo Credit: Ricornel Productions



