Photos: Sarah Ruhl's DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE at Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose present Sarah Ruhl's offbeat comedy, Dead Man's Cell Phone. The play is directed by the Alley's Associate Producer & Casting Director, Brandon Weinbrenner and runs April 17 - May 10, 2020 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are available at alleytheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 713.220.5700.

Dead Man's Cell Phone begins with an incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café, a stranger at the next table who has had enough, and a dead man. The off-the-wall play is a wildly imaginative comedy by Sarah Ruhl (Eurydice, The Clean House) that follows the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

The cast is comprised of five Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company members: Elizabeth Bunch as Jean, Chris Hutchison as Gordon, Melissa Pritchett as The Other Woman, Christopher Salazar as Dwight, and Todd Waite as Mrs. Gottlieb. The cast also includes Michelle Elaine (Quack, All the Way) as Hermia.

Dead Man's Cell Phone's creative team includes Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Tricia Barsamian, Lighting Design by Isabella Byrd, Sound Design by Matt Starritt, Stage Manager Rachel Dooley-Harris, and Assistant Stage Manager Rebecca R. D. Hamlin.

Dead Man's Cell Phone begins previews April 17, opens April 22, and runs through May 10 in the Hubbard Theatre. Performances of Dead Man's Cell Phone are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dead Man's Cell Phone is recommended for mature audiences, ages 14 and up.

Tickets to Dead Man's Cell Phone are now on sale and start at $28. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators, and any student, regardless of age, with a valid student/school ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).