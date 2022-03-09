Photos: First Look at Alley Theatre's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from March 28, 2022 through April 10, 2022.
Written by Kate Hamill and directed by Adriana Baer, Sense and Sensibility plays in the Hubbard Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through March 27, 2022.
Get a first look at photos below!
Tickets: www.alleytheatre.org or 713-220-5700
Photo credit: Lynn Lane
Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, and Melissa Molano
Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, Dylan Godwin, and Christine Friale
Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett
Michelle Elaine, Elizabeth Bunch, and David Rainey
Christopher Salazar and Elizabeth Bunch
The cast of Alley Theatrea??s production of Sense and Sensibility
Christine Friale, Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, and Chris Hutchison
Melissa Pritchett, Christopher Salazar, Laura Kaldis, and Elizabeth Bunch
Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, Todd Waite, Michelle Elaine, Chris Hutchison, and Melissa Molano
Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett
Christopher Salazar, Laura Kaldis, Christine Friale, David Rainey, Melissa Molano