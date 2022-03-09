Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Alley Theatre's SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from March 28, 2022 through April 10, 2022. 

Mar. 9, 2022  

Written by Kate Hamill and directed by Adriana Baer, Sense and Sensibility plays in the Hubbard Theatre at the Alley Theatre now through March 27, 2022.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets: www.alleytheatre.org or 713-220-5700

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, and Melissa Molano

Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, Dylan Godwin, and Christine Friale

Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett

Michelle Elaine, Elizabeth Bunch, and David Rainey

Christopher Salazar and Elizabeth Bunch

The cast of Alley Theatrea??s production of Sense and Sensibility

The cast of Alley Theatrea??s production of Sense and Sensibility

Christine Friale, Elizabeth Bunch, Melissa Pritchett, and Chris Hutchison

Melissa Pritchett, Christopher Salazar, Laura Kaldis, and Elizabeth Bunch

Melissa Pritchett, Laura Kaldis, Todd Waite, Michelle Elaine, Chris Hutchison, and Melissa Molano

Elizabeth Bunch and Melissa Pritchett

Christopher Salazar, Laura Kaldis, Christine Friale, David Rainey, Melissa Molano



