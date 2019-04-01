Photo Flash: SIDE SHOW At Queensbury Theatre

Queensbury Theatre presents Side Show, playing through April 14, 2019.

"We are excited to produce our last show of our first professional season at Queensbury, Side Show! Featuring a fully local cast, Side Show tells the true story of conjoined twins and entertainers Daisy and Violet Hilton as they tour through the 1930s vaudeville circuit. This beautiful musical is about acceptance, love, and embracing one's uniqueness. A musical not to be missed, we hope Houston audiences will join us for the last show of the season," said Producing Executive Director, Marley Singletary.

Based on the true story of Siamese twins Violet and Daisy Hilton who became stars during the Depression, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women Joined At The hip whose extraordinary bondage brings them fame but denies them love. Told almost entirely in song, the show follows their progression from England to America, around the vaudeville circuit and to Hollywood on the eve of their appearance in the1932 movie Freaks.

With a completely reworked plot and new songs like "Very Well Connected", "All in the Mind", and "The Great Wedding Show", the 2014 revival delves deeper into the back story of the Hilton twins. With the implementation of the twins' relationship with Harry Houdini and of a proposed separation surgery, the new book fleshes out characters and situations that endow the songs with more sophistication and truth.

Tickets range from $30-$50. Parking is free for all patrons. Single tickets are now on-sale at queensburytheatre.org. 12777 Queensbury Lane, Houston, TX 77024





