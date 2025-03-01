PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Come to The Buddy Holly Hall

The production is presented by The American Theatre Guild.
The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling production based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage March 14–16, 2025.
Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Eva Gary and Jack Rasmussen. Joining them are Tamara Daly as Kit De Luca, Max Cervantes as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Dominic Pagliaro as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Christopher Alvarado, Alessandra Casanova, Brianna Clark, Luke James Cloherty, Thomas DalCeredo, Lauren Esser, Grace Hamashima, Kris Ivy Haynes, Amy Knips, Dani Kucera, Katherine Lindsley, Robert Miller, Yamil Rivera, Jonathan David Steffins, Devyn Trondson, Ian Underhill, Brandon Upton, Leron Wellington, and Austin Wicke.
Music Director Mary Grace Ellerbee leads a band that includes Matt McGrath (keyboards), Callum Murphy (guitar), Jason Hartley (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass) and Abigail Rodriguez (drums).
Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.
