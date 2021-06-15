Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company Continues 2021-2022 Season With Final Digital Project LADY GREY

LADY GREY (in ever lower light) will be streamed between August 5-13, 2021. Tickets are free, with a donation very much appreciated. 

Jun. 15, 2021  

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company will continue their 2021-2022 season with the final digital project, LADY GREY (in ever lower light) by renowned playwright, Will Eno. Directed by Greg Dean, and starring Sally Burtenshaw, this production was performed on stage and filmed for a streaming audience.

"Greg Dean and I had chatted about this show as a possible live production", says Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker, "and as it happens, the format is perfect to be filmed. We didn't do this on Zoom, by the way. This is a fully directed and produced production that was performed on stage and filmed by a professional crew. We wanted to end our digital season with something more polished and special. We hope it will feel a bit more like watching in a theatre as we ease back into the live performances."

LADY GREY (in ever lower light) will be streamed between August 5-13, 2021. Tickets are free, with a donation very much appreciated.

Show Details

LADY GREY (in ever lower light)

Where: Online at mildredsumbrella.com

When: Registration begins June 15, 2021. Film will be available for viewing August 5-13, 2021.

Tickets are Free or 'Pay as you can'.

Mildred's Umbrella's 2021-2022 Season has support from The Houston Arts Alliance, The Texas Commission on the Arts, and The National Endowment for the Arts.


