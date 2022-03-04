Mainstage Theater to Stage DOG ACT

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back the post-apocalyptic vaudevillesque comedy Dog Act by Liz Duffy Adams. "What Liz [Duffy Adams] does with language is so much fun in terms of the way she re-makes it and so re-imagines the world," says director Andrew Ruthven. "It's unlike any play I've ever directed. The importance of language, the importance of story-telling, the importance of human connection in this post-apocalyptic world, combined with the genuine absurdity of the world she's created - it's just wild to explore." MST first produced Dog Act in 2012. The production is recommended for mature audiences due to language, violence, and adult situations.

The production opens Saturday night, March 26 at 7:30pm and runs through April 16 at MST - Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets are $36 - $55, depending on date, section, and availability. The production will also be available online Apr. 7 - 17. Tickets range from $20 - $40.

All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com. Patrons will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test result (within 48 hours). A vaccination card may be shown in lieu of the test. Photocopies or a photo on your phone of medical records will be accepted. Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

About Dog Act

The post-apocalyptic wilderness was never funnier! Follow the adventures of Zetta Stone, a traveling performer, and her companion Dog (a young man undergoing a voluntary species demotion) as they wander through the former northeastern United States. Zetta, Dog and their little vaudevillesque troupe are on their way to a gig in China, assuming they can find it. A theatrical, darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre that hysterically and poignantly celebrates the need for language and stories when civilization has fallen into chaos. Recommended for mature audiences due to profanity, violence, and adult situations.

About the Production

MST MainStage Associate Artistic Director Andrew Ruthven is the director of Dog Act. Tamara Siler is reprising the role of Rozetta Stone. The rest of the cast includes Chaney Moore, José Moreno, Trey Morgan Lewis, Shondra Marie, and Nathan Wilson.

The production design team is Afsaneh Aayani (Set Design), Eric L. Marsh (Lighting Design), Victoria Gist (Costume Design), Janel J. Badrina (Sound Design), and Rodney Walsworth (Properties Design). Lauren Smith Evans is the production stage manager.

About Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school.

Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part the Texas Commission on the Arts.